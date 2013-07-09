Minutes of the Regular Meeting Hay Springs Public Schools Dist. #3, June 10, 2013

The Board of Education of Hay Springs Public Schools District #3 held its regular meeting on June 10, 2013 at the school cafeteria. Notice of the said meeting was published in the May 28, 2013 edition of the Sheridan County Journal Star. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by President Langford. Posting for Open Meeting Law was pointed out. Roll Call– Matt Anderson, Mike Hunzeker, Miriam Kearns, Everette Langford, and Marilyn Reed. Superintendent Pummel was also present. All motions received unanimous approval unless otherwise noted. Supt’s Report: This legislative session is over. A 2 year budget was passed for school funding. State Aide was increased by $54 million with most going to Lincoln and Omaha schools. Hay Springs Schools gains $47, 191 for 13-14. LB553 retirement plan raised contribution amounts for staff, school districts, and the state. The teacher’s lounge and Kindergarten tested a little high for radon. The new heating system should solve the problem. They will retest next year. Janitors, plumbers, and electricians are working through the summer maintenance plan. The number of participants in the summer lunch/breakfast programs are up from last summer. We received the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Grant for the 13-14 school year. We will be applying for the after school snack program. Principal’s Report: Pummel reviewed the requests for out of district students to attend in 13-14. Summer school and camps are going well. Attendance is up from last year. The school would like to thank Security First Bank for providing water bottles to the participates of the summer fun camps. The kids loved them. A motion was made by Reed and seconded by Hunzeker to approve the regular minutes of the May 13, 2013 meeting. A motion was made by Parker and seconded by Kearns to approve the agenda of the June 10, 2013 meeting. The board retreat is scheduled for July 15 at 6:00 p.m. in the Conference Room at NWRPPD. No motion. Anderson and Langford attended. The Lister board is looking into the issues with the sound system. Lister is asking that the school help pay for the installation of a security system. New microphones need to be purchased for the sound system. A motion was made by Anderson and seconded by Kearns to approve the resignation of Lesa Parker with regrets. A motion was made by Reed and seconded by Kearns to approve Morford’s bid for carpet and installation. A motion was made by Kearns and seconded by Hunzeker to approve the Fuller bid for cement work #1, #2, & #3 on the proposal. A motion was made by Kearns and seconded by Hunzeker to approve the change to the negotiated agreement as presented. A motion was made by Reed and seconded by Kearns to approve teaching contracts for Glaze, Wiepen, and Lein as presented. A motion was made by Reed and seconded by Anderson to approve the bills and payroll as presented. The meeting adjourned at 7:52 pm.

The following bills and payroll were approved:

Published: July 10, 2013