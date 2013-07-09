Notice Nebraska Board of Parole July 2013 Hearings

A total of 168 cases will be heard by the Board in July, 2013.  The following cases sentenced in Sheridan County will be seen by the Board of Parole.

8:30 a.m. July 31, 2013, Community Corrections Center, Lincoln, Nebraska: John B. Daugherty, #56151 (2nd Degree Murder).

ESTHER L. CASMER, CHAIR

NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE

Published: July 10, 2013

