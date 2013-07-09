Notice of Sale Of School Building and Building Site Gordon-Rushville Public School District No. 10

Notice is hereby given that on the 5 day of August, 2013, the Gordon-Rushville Public School District No. 10, will sell at public auction to the highest bidder, the following described property:

Commencing at the southwest corner of the Southwest Quarter (SW1/4) of Section Thirty-one (31), Township Thirty-four (34), and Range Thirty-nine (39) West of the 6th P.M., according to the re-survey thereof made bu Forest Coons, County Surveyor of said Cherry County, made in A.D. 1912 and running thence North, on variation of 12”1’ - 330’ - thence West 132’ to a stake in the southeast corner of these premises, thence North 264’ to a stake, thence West 165’ to a stake, thence South 264’ to a stake, thence East 165’ to a stake in the southeast corner of these premises, of the place of beginning. Said premises lying and being in the Southwest Quarter (SW1/4) of Section Thirty-one (31), Township Thirty-four (34), and Range Thirty-nine (39), Nebraska.

The sale will be conducted at the front door of the Sheridan County Courthouse commencing at the hour of 10 o’clock a.m. on the 5 day of August, 2013. The sale will be held open for one hour.

The terms of the sale will be cash of certified funds acceptable to the School District seller.

The seller reserves the right to establish a minimum bid and to reject any bids offered in an amount less than the minimum established bid price. Ownership, responsibility and liability for the property shall immediately vest in the purchaser when the purchaser’s bid is accepted, the bid price paid and the deed delivered to the purchaser.

Any person desiring to inspect the premises and the building may make arrangements for such inspection by contacting:

Merrell Nelson

TJ Moore

The directions for visiting or inspecting the premises are as follows:

Contact district office (308) 282-1322

Dated this 8th day of July, 2013.

Gordon-Rushville Public School District 81-0010

Published: July 10 and July 17, 2013