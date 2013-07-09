Notice of Sale Of School Building Only Gordon-Rushville Public School District No. 10

Notice is hereby given that on the 5 day of August, 2013, the Gordon-Rushville Public School District No. 10, will sell at public auction to the highest bidder, a school building which is located upon the following described property:

The school building only, now situate and located on real estate more specifically described as:

Township 28 North, Range 43 West of the 6th P.M., Sheridan County, Nebraska:

Section 35: Beginning at a point three rods West of the Northeast corner of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SW1/4SE1/4) of said Section, thence running West 12 1/4 rods, thence directly South 12 1/4 rods, thence East 12 1/4 rods, thence North 12 1/4 rods to the place of beginning.

The aforedescribed school building is more specifically described as the Golden Rule School.

The sale will be conducted at the front door of the Sheridan County Courthouse commencing at the hour of 10 o’clock a.m. on the 5 day of August, 2013, with such sale to be held open for one hour.

The terms of the sale will be cash of certified funds acceptable to the School District seller.

The successful bidder/buyer will have 120 days from the date of purchase to remove the school building from the real estate on which it is situate. The real estate on which the school building is situate is owned by a third party and not by the School District. The purchaser shall be responsible for disconnecting any electrical service of water service at purchaser’s expense and purchaser shall be responsible for and liable for any damages which may be caused to the owner of the real estate where such building is located. The purchaser shall use reasonable care in removal of the building from premises.

The seller reserves the right to establish a minimum bid and to reject any bids offered in an amount less than the minimum established bid price. Ownership, responsibility and liability for the property shall immediately vest in the purchaser when the purchaser’s bid is accepted, the bid price paid and the deed delivered to the purchaser.

Any person desiring to inspect the premises and the building may make arrangements for such inspection by contacting:

Merrell Nelson

TJ Moore

The directions for visiting or inspecting the premises are as follows:

Contact district office (308) 282-1322

Dated this 8th day of July, 2013.

Gordon-Rushville Public School District 81-0010

Published: July 10 and July 17, 2013