Notice of Renewal Of Retail Liquor License 20 Bar, 2013

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to section 53-135.01 liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from November 1, 2013 for the following retail liquor licensee, to wit:

Jeffrey D. Milburn

DBA 20 Bar

109 E. 2nd Street

Rushville, Ne. 69360

Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the city on or before September 10, 2013 in the office of the City Clerk; that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, hearing will be had to determine whether continuation of said license should be allowed.

THE CITY OF RUSHVILLE

Connie Roffers

City Clerk

Published: July 17, 2013