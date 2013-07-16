Commissioners Minutes June 24, 2013

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met in regular session at 9 A.M. In the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. Kling stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting Act a copy of which is posted on the North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Andersen made a motion to accept the agenda. Krotz seconded the motion. All voted aye. Andersen made a motion to approve the minutes of 6-17-2013. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote Krotz and Andersen yes Kling abstained.

The board signed payroll and claim checks.

Rudy Stanko had requested an opportunity to discuss the budget of the County Attorney but did not appear .

Clerk of District Court Eloise Kampbell presented the board with an agreement between the District Court and the Department of Health and Human Services for Child Support enforcement services. Krotz made a motion to approve the agreement and authorize the chairman to sign. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

The board also reviewed a similar agreement between the County Attorney and the Department of Health and Human Services for Child Support enforcement services. Krotz made a motion to approve the agreement and authorize the chairman to sign. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Road Superintendent Tom Kuester reported on road damage caused by the heavy rains on June 21. His department is working to fix the situation.

The Department of Health & Human Services is planning to expand their services within the County and has requested some additional space for client interviews. The board discussed several possible locations and will make that offer to the department.

The board considered final payment on the entryway project. It was determined that the lift is still not working correctly so payment was not authorized.

The board received and accepted a letter of resignation from Deputy County Attorney Michael Smith. Smith has served the people of Sheridan County for 50 years—often as County Attorney or Deputy. Andersen made a motion to accept Smith’s resignation effective June 30, 2013, with thanks for his long and faithful service to Sheridan County. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

County Clerk Sindy Coburn requested authorization to institute a payroll deduction for county employees who choose to participate in the Legal Shield program. Krotz made a motion to approve this request. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

The board and Building and Grounds Superintendent Dwaine Sones conducted the quarterly inspection of the County Jail. No deficiencies were identified though the inmate’s showers continue to be a problem because paint will not adhere to the walls and floors.

Commissioner Krotz presented to the Board the new Local Emergency Operations Plan prepared for us by Region 23 Emergency Management. A copy of the plan is available for public review in the Clerk’s Office.

Krotz reported that Region 23 will soon institute a reverse 911 program know as Code Red in Sheridan, Box Butte and Sioux Counties. Citizens who join will receive weather alerts and warnings and other important civil defense information on their home or cell phone by voice or by text. Information on the program should be available in the local media in the very near future.

Adjourn: Noon

Attest: Sindy L. Coburn

Clerk

Dan R. Kling

Chairman

Published: July 17, 2013