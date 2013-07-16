Gordon City Council Minutes July 11, 2013

Notice of the meeting was given to advance by publication in the Sheridan County Journal Star, the designated method for giving notice as shown by the affidavit of publication on file in the City Clerk’s office. Agendas of the meeting were simultaneously given to the Mayor and all members of the Council. All proceedings hereafter shown were taken while the convened meeting was open to the attendance of the public.

A meeting of the City Council of the City of Gordon was called to order at 6:05 p.m., July 11, 2013 in the Council Chambers of the City Auditorium. The Vice-Mayor noted the location of the Open Meetings Laws poster in the back of the room.

Present: Grant, Bounous, Evans, and Morgan. Absent: Russell.

Motion by Bounous, seconded by Grant to approve the minutes of the previous meeting. Ayes: Bounous, Evans, Morgan, and Grant.

Motion by Evans, seconded by Bounous, to approve the May Treasurer’s Report. Ayes: Evans, Morgan, Grant, and Bounous.

Motion by Evans, seconded by Bounous, to approve the June Treasurer’s Report. Ayes: Morgan, Grant, Bounous, and Evans.

Motion by Bounous, seconded by Grant to approve the bills. Ayes: Grant, Bounous, Evans, and Morgan.

The League of Nebraska Municipalities is proposing amendments to their bylaws, and each member municipality must vote in favor or against these amendments. Motion by Bounous, seconded by Grant to ratify the ballot sent to the League of Nebraska Municipalities on behalf of the City of Gordon voting in favor of the proposed amendments. Ayes: Bounous, Evans, Morgan, and Grant.

Doug Allen, Water Specialist for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services recently inspected the City of Gordon’s water system. Through this inspection it was discovered that Section 6-240 of our Municipal Code did not have the most current changes adopted by the State of Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Title 179 NAC7. Ordinance 1143 will make Section 6-240 of the city’s ordinance code in compliance with state regulations. Motion by Grant, seconded by Bounous, to approve Ordinance 1143. Ayes: Evans, Morgan, Russell, and Grant.

ORDINANCE NO. 1143

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF GORDON, NEBRASKA, TO AMEND SECTION 6-240: WELLHEAD PROTECTION REGULATIONS; CATEGORY AND DISTANCE. TO MAKE COMPLIANT WITH CURRENT HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES REGULATIONS TITLE 179 NAC 7 – CATEGORY AND DISTANCE. EFFECTIVE DATE OF APRIL 4, 2010.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE MAYOR AND COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GORDON, NEBRASKA, AS FOLLOWS:

SECTION 1: THAT SECTION 6-240 OF THE MUNICIPAL CODE OF GORDON, NEBRASKA BE AMENDED TO READ AS FOLLOWS:

1. Under no circumstances shall the City Council approve any permit to drill or operate any of the below-described facility within the indicated number of feet from the city water wells:

CATEGORY, DISTANCE (FEET)

Water Well, 1,000; Sewage Lagoon, 1,000; Land application of municipal/industrial waste material, 1,000; Feedlot or Feedlot Runoff, 1,000; Underground disposal system (septic system, cesspool, etc.), 500; Corral, 500; Pit Toilet/Vault Toilet, 500; Wastewater Holding Tanks, 500; Sanitary Landfill/Dump, 500; Chemical or Petroleum Product Storage, 500; Sewage Treatment Plant, 500; Sewage Wet Well, 500; Sanitary Sewer Connection, 100; Sanitary Sewer Manhole, 100; Sanitary Sewer Line, 50

2. No water from any private well drilled after the effective date of this section shall be used for domestic purposes governed by other sections of this code.

SECTION 2: THAT ANY OTHER ORDINANCE OR SECTION PASSED AND APPROVED PRIOR TO THE PASSAGE, APPROVAL, AND PUBLICATION OR POSTING OF THIS ORDINANCE AND IN CONFLICT WITH ITS PROVISIONS, IS HEREBY REPEALED.

SECTION 3: THIS ORDINANCE SHALL TAKE EFFECT AND BE IN FULL FORCE FROM AND AFTER ITS PASSAGE, APPROVAL, AND PUBLICATION OR POSTING AS REQUIRED BY LAW.

Passed and approved this 11th day of July, 2013

CITY OF GORDON, NEBRASKA

/s/ Jane Morgan

Vice - Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Kim Buchan

City Clerk

Motion by Bounous, seconded by Evans, to waive 2nd and 3rd readings of Ordinance 1143. Ayes: Morgan, Grant, Bounous, and Evans.

The meeting with the Omni-Advantage representative has been rescheduled and will be July 22, 2013 at 5:30pm in the Multipurpose room of the auditorium for city employees and the Gordon Volunteer Rescue Squad. The Gordon Volunteer Fireman will meet with the representative at 6:30pm. This will be to discuss the membership plan with the Rapid City Life Flight service.

The City of Gordon received a request from Sheridan County Veterans Service Office Chairman Virgil Hagel. He would like the city to fly the American flag at the Gordon Cemetery twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, and agreed to have the American Legion provide the flag. City Manager Fred Hlava was very receptive to the request and agreed to provide the illumination required to fly the American flag in this manner. Council wishes to express their thanks to Virgil Hagel for the service he is providing to United States Veterans.

The City of Gordon received a thank you from the US Census Bureau commending Kim Buchan, City Clerk for her valued assistance in the American Community Survey. This is a time consuming project that is necessary to achieve an accurate census.

Several liquor license holders are requesting extended liquor sale hours during the Sheridan County Fair & Rodeo. Brett Weaver was present to represent the American Legion. After some discussion, motion by Evans, seconded by Bounous, to extend liquor sale hours for all city license holders during the Sheridan County Fair & Rodeo as follows: Monday, July 22 through Thursday, July 25 until 1:00 am, and Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27 until 2:00 am. Ayes: Grant, Bounous, Evans, and Morgan.

Motion by Bounous, seconded by Evans to approve the Airport Authority’s preliminary tax request in the amount of $10,650.00. Ayes: Bounous, Evans, Morgan, and Grant.

Council was given one FYI item – the May and June police statistics.

Motion by Grant, seconded by Evans, to go into executive session at 6:32 to discuss real estate negotiations. Ayes: Evans, Morgan, Grant, and Bounous.

The council reconvened in regular session at 7:20, with no action taken, motion by Bounous, seconded by Grant to adjourn. Ayes: Evans, Morgan, Grant, and Bounous.

I, the undersigned, City Clerk for the City of Gordon, Nebraska hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of the proceedings had and c\done by the Mayor and Council on July 11, 2013; that all of the subjects included in the foregoing proceedings were contained in the agenda for the meeting, kept continuously current and available for inspection at the office of the City Clerk; that such subjects were contained in said minutes of the Mayor and Council of the City of Gordon from which the foregoing proceedings have been extracted were in written form and available for public inspection within ten working days and prior to the next convened meeting of said body; that all news media requesting notification of the time and place of said meeting and the subjects to be discussed at said meeting.

