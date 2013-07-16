Rushville City Council Minutes June 24, 2013

The meeting was called to order by Mayor Chris Heiser at 7:00 p.m. as per the Municipal Code of the City of Rushville, Sheridan County, NE. Notice of the meeting was given by publication in the Sheridan County Journal Star on June 19, 2013 as required by law and delivered to the Council in person. Snyder,Willnerd, Janssen. Absent Lovell.

The following motions were duly made, seconded and passed.

1. To approve, accept and ratify the following items listed under the consent agenda: Council minutes of the May meeting and the May Treasurers Report.

2. Approved the annual car show in the City Park on fun days.

3. Approved one year lease that the City Attorney will draw up for John Lynch for the Cordor building.

4. Appointed City Clerk as ADA Coordinator.

5. Approved the use of City dump trucks for personal use for the community, but not for use by contractors.

6. Approved all of the following bills against the City of Rushville, and that warrants be drawn for same:

Employee Salaries 31,477.59; Emergency Medical 1,186.45; Kone 110.46; Great Plains Communications Inc 936.45; Northwest Community Action 229.00; Frontier 668.74; Colonial Life & Accident Insurance 37.00; Northwest Rural Public Power District 85.08; Hawkins 3,013.33; NPPD 7,502.20; Hinn Auto 226.12; Peg Sones 40.00; Nebraska Dept Revenue 698.06; Rushville Service Center 65.00; Farmers Coop 1,591.70; Source Gas 266.32; Hinn Hardware 2,431.92; Police Sinking Fund 500.00; Michael Todd 282.69; Colwell Electric 1,720.66; NE Library Commission 30.00; Arnold Pool 971.90; NMPP 744.00; Ideal Market 373.78; Xerox 164.97; Pepsi-Cola Bottling of Alliance 540.90; Amazon. Com 6.88; Westco 2,234.88; Panhandle Drilling 141.00; Sewer Loan DEQ 6,500.00; Sewer Maintenance DEQ 1,000.00; Peterson Seed 16.95; Kenny Calhoun 150.00; NE Public Health Environmental 278.00; Sterling Distribution 887.57; Gordon True Value 355.11; Sheridan County 7,048.25; Reams 324.18; Nebr Golf Association 1,116.00; Fry-Tek 486.56; Copy Shoppe 376.90; Cash Wash Dist 670.61; CAN Surety 577.50; Arrowhead Foods 68.00; Johnson Brothers 33.00; Cemetery Equipment Sinking Fund 200.00; Blue Cross/Blue Shield 3,035.19; Companion Life Insurance 169.20; Homestead Building Supply 1,087.87; Midwest Farm Service 67.72; USDA Water Loan 4,400.00; Brown Transfer 70.40; Rowena Gibbons 20.00; Tielke’s Sandwiches 28.73; Mid America Books 250.14; Smith & King 200.00; Verizon Wireless 99.50; Republic National 600.05; First Wireless 608.10; Hanson Walker Mowers 81.36; Simons Contractors 6,524.05; Sandhills News 51.56; Cardmember Service 569.60; USDA Water Loan 580.00; ADT Security 41.27; Wex Bank 49.00; One Call Concepts 4.45; BroDart 16.20; Jerry Wellnitz 150.00; Rex Beguin 350.00

Modisett Card Club building is in the process of being put in the City of Rushville’s name. Selling of the building was tabled at this time.

Discussion was held on putting in a RV Sewer dump. The City will need to talk to DEQ to see what all is required. The City will also need to find a good location. The City will also talk to the City of Hay Springs for ideas in meeting the requirements. Tabled at this time.

The City Boards will meet as follows: Airport Authority June 10, 2013; Ambulance Board June 11, 2013; Library Board June 18, 2013; Park Board June 18, 2013; Cemetery Board June 19, 2013.

Chris Heiser

Mayor

Connie Roffers

City Clerk

