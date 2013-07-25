Notice of Limited Liability Company Baseggio Farms, L.L.C.

The name of the Limited Liability Company is Baseggio Farms, L.L.C. The address of the registered office of the company is 412 N. Oak Street, Gordon, Nebraska, 69343. The general nature of the business conducted is any lawful business. The company began on July 5, 2013, and is managed by Victor A. Baseggio and Tracey J. Baseggio.

Jerrod M. Gregg

Blazek & Gregg, P.C., L.L.O.

Published: July 24, July 31 and August 7, 2013

