Board of Education Minutes District No. 81-0010, July 15, 2013

TIME-PLACE: The regular meeting of the Board of Education of District No. 81-0010, Sheridan County, Nebraska, was called to order by Chuck Hinn, President, in the Conference/Board Room, located at Gordon-Rushville High School, 810 N. Oak Street on Monday, July 15, 2013, at 6:00 p.m.

MEMBERS PRESENT: Hinn, Gilchrist, Willnerd, Hebbert, Kruger, Johnson

MEMBERS ABSENT: None

AGENDA: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Kruger, that the agenda for the meeting, all items of which were placed on it at least 24 hours prior to the meeting time as provided by statute, be accepted as presented.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

PUBLIC HEARING PARENT INVOLVEMENT POLICY #6400: It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Willnerd, to open the hearing at 6:02 p.m. for Parent Involvement Policy #6400.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

It is moved by Hebbert , seconded by Johnson, to close the hearing at 6:04 p.m.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

PUBLIC HEARING STUDENT FEES POLICY #5416 It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Johnson, to open the hearing at 6:05 p.m. for Student Fees Policy # 5416.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

It is moved by Hebbert, seconded by Gilchrist, to close the hearing at 6:07 p.m.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

PUBLIC HEARING BULLYING POLICY #5415: It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Hebbert, to open the hearing at 6:08 p.m. for Bullying Policy #5415.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Johnson, to close the hearing at 6:10 p.m.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

PUBLIC FORUM: None at this time.

MINUTES: It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Gilchrist, that the reading of the minutes of the District No. 10 Regular Meeting of June 17, 2013, be dispensed with and the minutes be approved as distributed to members.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

REPORTS: 1) Mr. Nelsen, 2) Miss Liggett, 3) Mr. Slama, 4) Mrs. Hensley, 5) Mr. Plummer, 6) Mr. Stetson.

FINANCES: It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Johnson, that the District 81-0010 – Gordon Rushville General Fund bills in the amount of $ 639,411.56, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Kruger, that the District 81-0010 Depreciation fund bills in the amount of $34,085.20, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

It is moved by Hebbert, seconded by Kruger, that the District 81-0010 Lunch Fund bills in the amount of $ 6,329.20, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

It is moved by Johnson, seconded by Hebbert, that the District 81-0010 General Fund Transfers from the Investment fund in the amount of $ 253,000.00, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Kruger, that the District 81-0010 Depreciation Fund transfers from the Investment fund in the amount of $35,000.00, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

Financial reports were reviewed.

SURPLUS PROPERTY: Tabled until the end of the meeting.

POLICY UPDATES:

Policy No. 4150 – Personnel – Certificated Employees Evaluation

Regulation No. 4150 A – Certified – Evaluation Instrument

Policy No. 5204 – Students – Grading System

Policy No. 5003-Students-Assignment of Students: Grade Level and Transfer Students

Policy No. 5004 – Full and Part-time Enrollment

Policy No. 6800 – Internet Safety

Certified Evaluation Process (Letter)

Certified Evaluation Procedures (Letter)

It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Kruger, to approve the afore mentioned policies and regulation on 1st readings as presented.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

ONSITE SAFETY REVIEW RULE 10 REQUIREMENT: It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Gilchrist, to approve as presented the onsite safety review conducted by Crawford Schools as required by Rule 10 of the Nebraska Department of Education.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

LUNCH PROGRAM RENEWAL WITH CREATIVE DINING: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Kruger, to approve a new Lunch Program renewal and Amendment management Agreement with Creative Dining for the 2013-2014 term.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

LUNCH SERVICES FOR MERRIMAN CENTER: Tabled.

LUNCH PRICES FOR 2013-2014 TERM: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Hebbert, to approve the suggested lunch prices as presented.

Breakfast (students) $1.45, Lunch extra entrée $ 1.40, Breakfast (adult) $1.60, Breakfast extra entrée $0.65, Lunch (K-5) $2.30, Extra Milk $0.50, Lunch (6-12) $2.70, Lunch (adult) $3.20.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

2013 DISTRICT CENSUS: It is moved by Johnson, seconded by Kruger, to approve the 2013 District 81-0010 Census as presented.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

STUDENT HANDBOOKS 2013-2014 TERM: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Hebbert, to approve the Student Handbooks for Elementary, Middle School and High School as presented for the 2013-2014 term.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

OPTION ENROLLMENT: 1) Emmett Hebbert – Golden Spade Attendance Center to Hyannis Public Schools for the 2013-2014 term. 2) Wyatt Hebbert – Golden Spade Attendance Center to Hyannis Public Schools for the 2013-2014 term. The board notes receipt of option/transfer students as listed.

RESIGNATIONS: None at this time

CONTRACTS: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Johnson, to approve the contract of Julie Coomes as registered nurse for the District for the 2013-2014 contract term.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Hebbert, to approve the teaching contract for Shannon Shuck for the 2013-2014 contract term.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

NON-CERTIFIED STAFF POLICY RELATING TO PPACA: Tabled.

APPROVE 2% ALLOWABLE GROWTH RATE: It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Willnerd, to approve 2% allowable budget increase.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

EXECUTIVE SESSION: It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Gilchrist, to move into executive session at 7:02 p.m. for land and legal actions.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Hebbert, to return to regular session at 7:08 p.m.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

SURPLUS PROPERTY: 1) Irwin School

It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Willnerd, to allow Mr. Nelsen to address the Irwin School Property with the school attorney.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

2) Golden Rule School – Advertised for Public Auction on August 5, 2013

It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Hebbert, to auction off the Golden Rule School for whatever the auction price will bear.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

NEXT SCHEDULED MEETING: Regular Board Meeting – July 12, 2013 @ 6:00 p.m.

ADJOURNMENT: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Kruger, to adjourn the District No. 81-0010 meeting at 7:13 p.m.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

Chuck Hinn

President

Karel Hebbert

Secretary

Published: July 24, 2013