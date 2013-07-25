Commissioners Minutes July 8, 2013

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met in regular session at 9 A.M. In the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. Commissioners Andersen and Krotz were present. Commissioner Kling was delayed by car trouble. Krotz stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting Act a copy of which is posted on the North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Andersen made a motion to accept the agenda. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. Andersen made a motion to approve the minutes of 6-24-2013. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Brek Brixus of the Northwest Community Action Partnership presented for signature the grant agreement for the Sheridan County Transportation Project. The county will receive $17,086 in Federal funds and $8,543 in State funds. Andersen made a motion to authorize the co-chair to sign the grant agreement with NWCA for transportation. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Brixus informed the board that one of the the county vans has been declared obsolete. Federal and State funds will cover 80% of the replacement cost if the County and other local entities can supply the 20% match. Andersen made a motion to proceed with the purchase of a replacement vehicle with handicap accessibility. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Road Superintendent Tom Kuester, Deputy County Attorney’s Jamian Simmons and Aaron Conn and Mike Feddersen met with the board to discuss a dispute regarding access on a section line road. Feddersen has been moving cattle thru this section line for over 20 years and now is having issues with adjacent land owner. Simmons explained that the county could not do anything and recommended Feddersen visit with a Civil Attorney.

Simmons introduced to the Board Mr. Aaron Conn a new attorney with the firm of Smith, King and Simmons. Mr. Conn will be providing some legal services to the County and will be based in the firm’s Rushville office.

Simmons recommend that the County explore the possibility of a contract for public defender services with the new Public Defender in Dawes County. Without a contract for services the County might have to pay a high hourly rate to provide the required representation. In those cases where several offenders are bought before the court for the same incident our Public Defender cannot represent more than one. The board asked Simmons to go ahead and negotiate such a contract and report back.

At 10:15 A.M. Andersen made a motion to go into executive session to discuss litigation with Jamian Simmons and Aaron Conn. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

At 10:32 A.M. Andersen made a motion to come out of executive session. Krotz seconded the motion. No action taken. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

The board reconvened in open session.

A representative of the chair lift company made a minor modification to the lift and it now appears to be working as it should. The board requested the Clerk to prepare a claim for final payment on the project for approval on July 15.

Andersen made a motion to re-appoint Virgil Hagel to the Veteran Service Committee as a member and as the chairman of the board. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Adjourn: 10:45 A.M.

Attest: Sindy L. Coburn

Clerk

James Krotz

Co-Chairman

Published: July 24, 2013