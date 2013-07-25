Sheridan County Claims July 15, 2013

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met at 9:00 A.M. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. The following claims were audited, approved, and ordered paid.

GENERAL

Alco, sup, 83.83; A T & T, ser, 58.37; American Legion Flag & Emblem, sup, 280.65; Benton Pest Control, ser, 100.00; Bluff’s Sanitary Supply, sup, 769.37; Bridge, Elnora, ser, 9.00; Business Connection, sup, 464.11; City of Rushville, ser, 351.38; Clerk of Dist. Court, costs, 67.00; Clerk of Supreme Court, costs, 125.00; Copy Shoppe, sup, 240.00; Culligan, sup, 55.30; Dell Marketing, sup, 79.98; Dept. of Health & Human Ser., ser, 11.87; Farmer’s Coop, sup, 6.64; First Concord Benefits, ser, 20.00; Fowler, John, reimb, 13.71; Frontier Service & Supply, ser, 445.35; GIS Workshop, ser, 8726.00; Gordon Memorial Health Ser., ser, 6618.70; Gordon Volunteer Rescue Squad, ser, 224.00; Grant County Treasurer, ser, 350.00; Great Plains Comm., ser, 2142.79; Hall, Gen, ser, 25.00; Harris Sales Inc., sup, 142.59; Haugen Appraisal Services LLC, ser, 8250.00; Hay Springs Hip Hop, ser, 48.00; Heritage Seed Co. Inc., sup, 18.80; Hinn’s Rushville Auto, sup, 92.69; Holiday Inn, ser, 154.00; Horizon West Dental, ser, 545.00; Ideal Linen Supply, sup, 133.76; Ideal Markets, sup, 307.40; Kampbell, Eloise, J, reimb, 430.10; Kearns, D, Maxine, ser, 20.00; Larson, Jim, reimb, 18.41; Loosvelt, Sandra, ser, 18.00; Loup Valley Lighting Inc., sup, 245.60; MANNA, ser, 1247.50; MIPS, Inc., ser, 2595.28; NACO, ser, 200.00; NE Advance Sheets, ser, 420.00; NE DOL/Boiler .Inspection, ser, 36.00; NPPD, ser, 883.76; Nebraska Total Office, sup, 428.63; NIRMA, ser, 5000.00; NW Community Action Partnership, ser, 229.00; NWRPPD, ser, 50.55; Palmer, Karen, ser, 7.00; Postmaster, sup, 200.00; Quality Inn & Suites, ser, 218.85; Redfield & Company, sup, 351.48; Region 23 Emergency Mngmt, ser, 4,436.71; Riley’s Tree Service, ser, 180.00; Rushville Vol. Ambulance, ser, 1,150.00; Sandhills News Inc., ser, 322.28; Sheridan County Clerk, reimb, 22.98; Sheridan County Court, costs, 535.00; Sheridan County Sheriff, reimb, 833.40; Sheridan County Veteran Office, reimb, 79.08; Sheridan County Youth Center, rent, 470.00; Sides & Milburn, ser, 21.00; Skavdahl, Edmund, & Stecher, ser ,100.00; Smith, King, & Simmons, reimb, 1,483.32; Smith, King, & Simmons, reimb, 210.00; Sones, Peg, reimb, 157.07; Source Gas, ser, 197.17; Stockmen’s Drug, sup, 165.78; Strasburger, Linda, reimb, 11.25; Thomson Reuters, sup, 114.50; Tony’s Hydroseeding, ser, 450.00; University of NE-Lincoln, sup, 5.85; University of NE-Lincoln, ser, 70.00; US Foodservice, sup, 2,638.39; US Identification, sup, 82.50; VanKerrebrook, Barb, reimb, 119.90; Varn, Michael, reimb, 444.83; Verizon, ser, 33.21; Westco, sup, 4,040.10; Western Pathology, ser, 310.00; Winter, Trudy, reimb, 98.93; Xerox, ser, 1,214.72. General Total: $63,559.02.

ROAD

Anderson, Justin, sup, 1,765.96; Board of Educational Lands, ser, 91.30; Bottorff Farms, sup, 2,742.05; Business Connection, sup, 8.50; Century Link, ser, 67.59; City of Gordon, ser, 99.40; City of Rushville, ser, 91.20; Floyds Sales & Service, sup, 11.84; Flying Heart Land Mgmt. LLC, sup, 1492.83; Frontier Service & Supply, sup, 18.25; Great Plains Comm., ser, 99.14; Hay Springs Water Dept., ser, 100.06; Hinn’s Gordon Auto, sup, 48.97; Hinn’s Rushville Auto, sup, 119.70; Homestead Building Supply, sup, 31.19; Hotsy Equipment Co., ser, 144.30; Hull, Donald & Cleo, sup, 2742.05; Husker Auto Parts, sup, 984.53; Ideal Linen Supply, sup, 63.68; Inland Truck Parts, sup, 235.32; John Deere Financial, sup, 75.97; KOKE’S, sup, 34.34; Kuester, Tom, reimb, 9.30; NE Dept. of Revenue, ser, 1155.00; NPPD, ser, 295.37; Niobrara Lodge, ser, 198.00; Panhandle Rural Electric, ser, 88.18; Postmaster, sup, 46.00; Rushville Service Center, sup, 20.00; Sandhill Oil Co. Inc., sup, 1600.78; Scott Manufacturers, sup, 47.53; Source Gas, ser, 222.23; Stern Oil Co., sup, 4658.50; United States Welding, ser, 417.34; Westco, sup, 3583.41; Wex Bank, sup, 7510.72; Whisler Bearing Co., sup, 125.22. Road Total: $31,045.75.

LODGING

Great Plains Comm., ser, 119.40; Nebraska Travel Assoc. (NETA), ser, 200.00; Sandhills News Inc., ser, 28.56. Lodging Total: $347.96.

INHERITANCE

Kustom Rock Crushing, ser, 25038.00. Inheritance Total: $25,038.00.

WIRELESS 911

Century Link, ser, 100.86; Golden West Telecom., ser, 144.72; Great Plains Comm., ser, 322.71. Wireless 911 Total: $568.29.

INSURANCE

First Concord Benefits, ser, 7,464.88. Insurance Total: $7,464.88.

WEED

Farmer’s Coop, sup, 4.14; Hinn’s Gordon Auto, sup, 28.35; Phillips 66, sup, 22.99; Westco, sup, 283.56. Weed Total: $339.04.

E-911

Century Link, ser, 123.27; Golden West Telecom., ser, 176.88; Great Plains Comm., ser ,394.43. E-911 Total: $694.58.

HANDI-BUS

NW Community Action Partnership, ser, 1,858.00. Handi-Bus Total: $1,858.00.

Total of all claims audited, approved, and ordered paid: $130,915.52.

/s/ Geri Ann Landreth

Deputy County Clerk

Published: July 24, 2013