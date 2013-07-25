City of Hay Springs 2013 Salaries

Administration:  Mayor - $125/month; Council Members - $100.00/Month; City Clerk - $10.50/hour.  Public Works and Utilities:  Street Superintendent - $15.20/hour; Water Operator $11.17/hour; Laborer (1) – $8.50/hour.  Swimming Pool:  Manager - $8.50/hour; Lifeguards (6) – $6.50/hour.  Librarian - $7.25/hour.

Lesa M. Parker

City Clerk

City of Hay Springs

Published: July 24, 2013

More in this category: « Hay Springs City Council Minutes July 9, 2013 City of Gordon 2013 Salaries »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top