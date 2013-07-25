City of Hay Springs 2013 Salaries

Published in

City of Hay Springs

Administration: Mayor - $125/month; Council Members - $100.00/Month; City Clerk - $10.50/hour. Public Works and Utilities: Street Superintendent - $15.20/hour; Water Operator $11.17/hour; Laborer (1) – $8.50/hour. Swimming Pool: Manager - $8.50/hour; Lifeguards (6) – $6.50/hour. Librarian - $7.25/hour.

More in this category: