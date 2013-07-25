Hay Springs City Council Minutes July 9, 2013

REGULAR MEETING

Mayor Ron Housh called the Regular Meeting of the Hay Springs City Council to order at 7:00p.m. Council persons Randy Turman, Keith Kearns and Jim Varvel were present. Jerry Matthews was absent. City Attorney Jami Simmons was present. It was noted that the Open Meetings Act is posted.

Turman made motion, Kearns seconded to approve the minutes from the June 11, 2013 Regular Meeting. All voted aye, Motion carried.

Varvel made motion, Turman seconded to approve the agenda for July 9, 2013 Regular meeting. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Public Concerns: None.

Department reports were heard: George-Streets –Have been doing a lot of mowing; Had one funeral; Helped clean a sewer last Saturday; Sprayed weeds. Aaron-Water/Parks/Pool- Have been mowing; Had the 3-yr inspection of water system; Searching for system water loss – has installed meters for Centennial Park and the ball fields; Will have system test done by NRWA; Will be going to a water class next week; Park watering will start tomorrow . Jim Varvel-Nursing Home: New board members started; Sherri Ehrman was voted as Chairman; 2013-2014 budget was approved. Jim Varvel-Finance Committee: Had question where Municipal Equalization monies come from. Jerry Matthews-SWANN – No report. Randy Turman- Lister-Sage – Back-flow test will be done; Cameras are ordered and will be installed before school starts. Ron Housh-Mayor – Millings are working well for potholes; Parks are looking good.

OLD BUSINESS

Well Update: Looks like Layne Christensen will be taking care of the generator. All correspondence will be going through attorneys. Aaron has been flushing the well..

PADD Update: No Report.

Water Token Machine: No Report.

Street Damage/Heavy Traffic Ordinance #13-02: Keith made motion, Turman seconded to pass Ordinance #13-02: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HAY SPRINGS, NEBRASKA DESIGNATING TRUCK ROUTES WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF HAY SPRINGS, NEBRASKA, PROHIBITING PARKING BY TRUCKS; PENALTIES AND AN EFFECTIVE DATE. BE IT ORDAINED BY THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL OF THE HAY SPRINGS, NEBRASKA; Section 1. That Chapter 3, Article 1, Section 102 of the Municipal Code of Hay Springs, Nebraska be amended to read as follows: Section 3-102. TRUCK ROUTES AND PARKING. It shall be unlawful for anyone to operate a semi-tractor/trailer, or straight truck (single back axel with a gross vehicle weight (GVW) of 10,000 lbs. or more) on any paved street within the City Limits of the City of Hay Springs, with the exception of the following designated streets which by this ordinance are designated truck routes: 1. From the scale on the business premises of West Plains, LLC, 101 South Gibson Street, west on South Second Street to South Miller Street, then North to Highway 20, all in the City of Hay Springs, Nebraska; and 2. The entirety of the following roadways within the city limits of Hay Springs, Nebraska: a. Nebraska State Highway 20 2. Line Street c. Beaver Road, also known as, 450th Lane. This prohibition shall not apply to delivery trucks making delivery in the normal course of their business or to trucks operated by city employees or authorized contractors of City when in performance of routine maintenance of city streets. It shall be unlawful for anyone to park a semi-trailer/tractor or straight truck (single back axle gross vehicle weight (GVW) of 10,000 lbs. or more) on any paved street within the municipality. Section 2. That any other ordinance or section passed and approved prior to the passage, approval, or posting of this ordinance and in conflict with its provisions, is hereby replaced. Section 3. Any person who shall violate the provisions of this ordinance/section shall be guilty of a class III misdemeanor and upon conviction hereof, shall be subject to a fine in the amount of $100.00 for first offense, or $200.00 for a second or subsequent offence, and in the event it is determined that damage to any paved street of the municipality occurs due to a violation of this ordinance/section, the Court may order restitution for the amount of any damages incurred by the City of Hay Springs. Section 4. This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force from and after its passage, approval, and publication or posting, as required by law. PASSSED AND APPROVED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED THIS 9TH DAY OF July, 2013.

Kearns made motion, Turman seconded to waive the three required readings. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Turman made motion, Varvel seconded to adopt Ordinance #13-02: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HAY SPRINGS, NEBRASKA DESIGNATING TRUCK ROUTES WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF HAY SPRINGS, NEBRASKA, PROHIBITING PARKING BY TRUCKS; PENALTIES AND AN EFFECTIVE DATE. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Lister-Sage Loan/Money Market: There is not an expiration date on the paper-work that was done years ago. There was discussion regarding paying off the loan early. Jim will check with the accountant/auditor.

500 N. Main Sewer Service:. Kearns made motion to refund all sewer charges to the property owner. Motion failed due to lack of a second. Varvel made motion, Turman seconded to reimburse 24 months @$15.00/month for sewer services, which is half of the total amount collected, to the property owner due to shared responsibility between the City and the property owner. Varvel and Turman voted aye. Kearns voted nay. Motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS

Kearns made motion, Varvel seconded to approve claims with the exception of Caselle for further clarification. All voted aye. Motion carried.

American Funds $406.70; Baker’s $900.00; Barb McCartney $290.00; Blue Cross Blue Shield $1573.78;Bluff’s $543.40; Brian Broadrick $159.02; EMC Insurance $2289.92; Flags USA $237.00; Great Plains Communications $345.03; Hay Springs Lumber $160.55; HS Vol Fire Dept $382.33; HD Waterworks $2299.89; Henkens $128.34; Hip Hop $168.00; HOA Solutions $2260.95; Ideal Linen $27.41; J&C Lawn $310.93; J&L Grocery $22.16; Lawson $101.89; Lloyd Frerichs $83.00; MCI $60.04; Melissa Efta $144.23; Ne Public Health $74.00; Nebraska Total Office $157.70; Norms Napa $406.20; NWCA $229.00; Northwest Rural $260.16; NPPD $4038.90; Pests Go $300.00; Petty Cash $66.71; Postmaster $145.33; Print Express $235.24; Sackers $521.67; Security First $2633.41; Smith and King $210.00; SourceGas $2172.60; SWANN $6375.65; Union Security Insurance $188.87; Utility Service Co. $676.83; Verizon $86.89; Wal-Mart $135.19; WestCo $254.87; Wilma Kleensang $12.41.

Varvel made motion, Turman seconded to approve the June Treasurer’s Report. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Turman made motion, Varvel seconded to approve a Special Designated Liquor License for the Silver Dollar for Friendly Festival Beer Garden on August 23 and 24, 2013. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Sunday Liquor Sales: Lee Pope, the new owner of the Pheasant Run Restaurant, was present to inform the Council the sports bar will be opening August 17. He requested a change in ordinance to allow liquor sales on Sunday before noon. There was much discussion by the Council. It was decided not to change the ordinance.

Airport Update: Dave Carlson informed the Council the new outhouse/pilots’ clubhouse has been moved onto the airport. They served approximately 170 at the July 4th breakfast fly-in. There will be another fly-in for Friendly Festival.

City Sales Tax: Already addressed previously in meeting.

Part-time help/applications; There have not been any applications submitted for mowing help. Two applications have been received for back-up office help. Jim and Ron will look into it further.

DHH Water System Survey: Four deficiencies were found to need correction: A change in ordinance #6-222; An OEM manuel on hand; Back-flow test results from local businesses on file; Fresh paint at the old wells.

Murphy Tractor: Max Miller has a machine that will be available with 5000 hours to trade straight across. It is the same size as the one we currently have, has 5000 hours, is two years newer and has a grease seal that leaks. However it is a much better machine than what we have. The Council advised Aaron and George to test-operate the machine.

Mayor Report: Verizon completed the work at the tower except for the lights, which will be done soon.

Items for next meeting were discussed.

There being no further business, Turman made motion, Kearns seconded to adjourn at 8:21 p.m. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Ron Housh

Mayor

Lesa M. Parker

City Clerk

Published: July 24, 2013