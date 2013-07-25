Resolution #2013-15 For Public Hearing Vacation of Abandonment of Road

WHERE AS pursuant to NEB.REV.STAT.§39-1723, a petition has been filed with the Sheridan County Board of Commissioners requesting the vacation of abandonment of a certain road more fully described as follows: The alley ways contained in Block 3 in Bingham, Nebraska between 1st Street & 2nd Street; and Wilson Street & Pershing Street.

WHERE AS the petition for vacation or abandonment of the aforedescribed public road appears to meet the requirements of NEB.STAT.§39-1723:

WHERE AS the County Road Superintendent has been directed to study the use being made of such public road and to submit in writing his report to the County Board, and such report and study has been submitted to the County Board with a recommendation for vacation or abandonment of the County Road;

NOW THEREFORE pursuant to NEB.REV.STST.§39-1724, the County Board does hereby fix a time, date and place for public hearing on the petition for vacation and abandonment of the aforedescribed public road. The public hearing shall be heard on the 12th day of August, 2013 at the hour of 10:00 o’clock a.m. The hearing shall be conducted in the offices of the Board of Commissioner on that date and hour in the County Courthouse, Rushville, Sheridan County, and such hearing may be recessed and moved to the District Courtroom in the Courthouse, Rushville, Sheridan County, Nebraska if additional space is deemed necessary by the Board of Commissioners.

Dated this 15th day of July, 2013

Voting for Sheridan County Commissioners:

Dan Kling

James Krotz

Jack Andersen

Attest:

Sindy L. Coburn

Sheridan County Clerk

Published: July 24, July 31 and August 7, 2013