Meeting Notice City of Rushville, July 29, 2013

Notice is hereby given, that a meeting of the City Council of the City of Rushville, Nebraska, will be held at 7:00 p.m. on July 29, 2013 at the Council Chambers, which meeting will be open to the public.  An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk.  

Connie Roffers

City Clerk

Published: July 24, 2013

