Special Meeting Minutes Rushville City Council, July 15, 2013

The City Council of the City of Rushville, Nebraska, met in special session, July 15, 2013, in the Council Chambers at 5:00 p.m.

Present: Snyder, Lovell, Janssen. Absent: Willnerd.

Notice of this meeting was given in advance thereof by posting at Rushville City Office, Post Office and Security First Bank. The Mayor and all of the members of the City Council were informed of this meeting in advance.

Mayor Heiser called meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.

A complaint had been received about alcohol being brought into the Swimming Pool building. Pool Manager Susan Hill addressed this issue as soon as she became aware of it. She removed the alcohol from the pool and asked the people involved to leave the pool. City Attorney Jamie Simmons informed Pool Manager Susan Hill that is a huge liability to the City and if anything like this happens again, that she needs to contact law enforcement to handle the matter. The Council requested Susan write up a policy manual and that it be presented to the Council at the July 29, 2013 City Council meeting. Several members of the community were present to express their concern about keeping the pool open and that they thought that the pool manager was doing a good job with the pool. No other action was taken at this time.

Councilwoman Lovell moved to adjourn at 5:30 p.m. Seconded by Councilwoman Janssen.

Ayes: Snyder, Lovell, Janssen. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

Chris Heiser

Mayor

Connie Roffers

City Clerk

Published: July 24, 2013