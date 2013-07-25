Sheridan County Salaries 2013

According to Nebraska Revised Statute 23-122, a listing of wages and job descriptions must be published between July 15 and August 15 of each calendar year. The following is a list of wages for all Sheridan County Officials and Employees for 2013.

Monthly Rate Hourly Rate

County Board $1,506.67

County Clerk 3,013.33

Deputy 2,051.65

Clerical 1,921.00

County Treasurer 3,013.33

Deputy 2,049.06

Clerical 1,636.68

County Assessor 3,013.34

Clerical 1,250.00

Clerical 9.00

Clerk of District Court 3,013.34

Deputy 13.51

Jury Commission

Bailiff 50.00/day

Building & Grounds

Maintenance 14.17

Janitor 9.24

County Extension

Part Time Clerical 10.40

Part Time Clerical 8.80

Part Time Clerical 7.50

Sheriff 3,013.34

Deputies 2,415.72 13.94

2,352.63 13.57

Clerical 2,073.21

County Attorney 1,260.20

Deputy 3,027.10

1,260.19

Clerical 1,203.00

1,023.33

567.17

Public Defender 3,013.33

Clerical 588.72

Jail Administrator Fee 637.51

Jailers/Dispatchers 2,073.21 11.96

Part Time 11.96

Cook 10.78

Clerical 1,341.67

Part Time Clerical 9.50

Veteran Service Officer 2,530.84

Clerical 11.40

Part Time 8.25

Give Co-Director 11.00

8.50

Road Superintendent 3,791.67

Assistant 2,766.67

Mechanic 16.50

Full Time 13.70

12.00

11.50

Seasonal 11.00

Clerical 13.65

Weed Superintendent 2,878.00

Part Time 9.75

Sindy L. Coburn

Co Clerk

Published: July 24, 2013