Notice of Trustee’s Sale TOWNSHIP 28 NORTH, RANGE 46 WEST OF THE 6TH P.M., SHERIDAN COUNTY, NEBRASKA: SECTION 2: Lot 1 and the S1/2NE1/4 (also described as NE1/4), SW1/4, and the N1/2SE1/4 SECTION 3: Lot 1, Lot 2, S1/2N1/2 (also described as the N1/2), N1

Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in certain Deeds of Trust dated: September 28, 2004, and recorded October 1, 2004, in Instrument Book 134, pages 13-24 and dated January 20, 2006, and recorded February 8, 2006, in Instrument Book 138 of Mortgages, pages 375-386 in the real estate records of Sheridan County, Nebraska and pursuant to the Notice of Default dated May 16, 2013, and recorded in Instrument Book 2013-00469 of real estate records of Sheridan County, Nebraska, the following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder at the main door of the Sheridan County Courthouse in Rushville, Nebraska, Sheridan County, Nebraska, on the 4th day of September, 2013, at 1:00 o’clock p.m.

TOWNSHIP 28 NORTH, RANGE 46 WEST OF THE 6TH P.M., SHERIDAN COUNTY, NEBRASKA:

SECTION 2: Lot 1 and the S1/2NE1/4 (also described as NE1/4), SW1/4, and the N1/2SE1/4

SECTION 3: Lot 1, Lot 2, S1/2N1/2 (also described as the N1/2), N1/2SE1/4

SECTION 11: NW1/4,

This sale is subject to any and all (1) real estate taxes; (2) special assessments, (3) easements, covenants, restrictions, ordinances, and resolutions of record which affect the property (4) prior mortgages and trust deeds of record,(4) leases of record or apparent, and any other encumbrances, federal tax liens or other liens of record. The purchaser is responsible for all fees or taxes, including the documentary stamp tax. This sale is made without warranties as to title or condition of the property. Purchaser shall deposit $2,000.00 of the purchase price at the time of sale and shall pay the remainder owed by 5:00 p.m. on the date of sale. All proceeds to be paid by certified check, money order, cash, or approved wire transfer payable to the Trust Account of Sorensen, Hahn & Morgan, a Professional Corporation.

First National Bank North Platte, Trustee

SORENSEN, HAHN & MORGAN

A Professional Corporation

1620 Avenue A

P.O. Box 1557

Scottsbluff, NE 69363-1557

Telephone No. (308) 632-5111

Published: July 24, July 31, August 7, August 14 and August 21, 2013