Notice of Renewal Of Retail Liquor License Bar J Steakhouse 2013
- Published in Legals
Notice is hereby given that pursuant to 53-135.01, the liquor license may be automatically renewed for on year from November 1, 2013, for the following retail liquor licensee, to wit:
Bar J Steakhouse
109 North Main Street
Hay Springs NE 69347
Notice is hereby given that a written protest to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the City of Hay Springs on or before August 10, 2013 in the office of city clerk; that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, hearing will be held to determine whether continuation of said license should be allowed.
Lesa M. Parker
City Clerk
City of Hay Springs
Published: July 31, 2013