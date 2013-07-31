Commissioners Minutes July 15, 2013

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met in regular session at 9 A.M. In the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. Kling stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting Act a copy of which is posted on the North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Krotz made a motion to accept the agenda with the removal of #5 (declaration of surplus van-NWCA) due to the fact that Northwest Community Action is not ready to proceed with the purchase of a new van yet. Andersen seconded the motion. All voted aye. Krotz made a motion to approve the minutes of 7-8-2013. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote Andersen and Krotz-yes and Kling abstained.

The board audited and approved claims.

The board reviewed a contract for agreement with Jerrod Jaeger to provide supplementary indigent defense services for Sheridan County. Andersen made a motion to approve the contract with Jerrod Jaeger for $30,000/year for independent defense counsel. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Trisha Loosvelt and Kris Ferguson of the Cowboy Trail reported that most of the cleanup and mowing of the trail between Gordon and Rushville has now been completed. Next week they plan to present the board a proposed agreement outlining the terms under which the Game and Parks might transfer ownership of the trail to the County. The Game and Parks will meet in Valentine on August 30 at which time Cowboy Trail hopes to offer the proposal to them.

Road Superintendent Kuester presented the board a resolution for public hearing for the vacation and abandonment of the road. Krotz made a motion to approve resolution #2013-15 setting the public hearing for August 12, 2013 at 10 A.M. To discuss the vacation and abandonment of the alley ways contained in Block 3 in Bingham, Nebraska between 1st Street and 2nd Street and Wilson Street and Pershing Street. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

David and Sonia Janssen appeared before the board to present their concerns in a dispute regarding damage to their crops caused by a cattle drive on a section line they farm. Because the dispute is a civil matter the board can take no action.

Mark Tiensvold appeared before the board to request the opening of a ½ mile section of 520 road east of 470th Lane. The board expressed reservations regarding opening of any additional roads in the county and directed Kuester to visit with County Attorney to visit about other possibilities.

GIVE director, Barb VanKerrebrook presented the board with her activity report. Since July 1, 2012, 313 volunteers have reported 76,898 hours of service.

Sheriff Terry Robbins, several store owners from White Clay and some concerned citizens met with the board to discuss law enforcement resources in White Clay. No action was taken.

Trudy Winter and Dean Jensen visited with the board about an extension of a homestead exemption for Jensen. Andersen made a motion to grant the extension of the application deadline for Jensen due to medical reasons. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Adjourn: 11:20 A.M.

Attest: Sindy L. Coburn

Clerk

James Krotz

Published: July 31, 2013