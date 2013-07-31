Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Duane Harold “Skip” Spotted War Bonnet, Deceased. Case No. PR 13-5 (7/31-8/14)

Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of July, 2013, in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, Duana Spotted War Bonnet, whose address is P.O. Box 634, St. Francis, South Dakota 57572, has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before the 30th day of September, 2013, or be forever barred.

/s/ Warren R. Arganbright, NSBA #10117

Attorney for Applicant

/s/ Catherine Allen

Clerk Magistrate

Published: July 31, August 7 and August 14, 2013