Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Jo Ann Bornsen, Deceased Estate No. PR 13-23

Notice is hereby given that on July 22, 2013 in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska CaCee D. McConaughey whose address is 34105 US Hwy 20, Merriman, NE 69218 was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with the Court on or before September 30, 2013 or be forever barred.

/s/ Catherine Allen

Clerk Magistrate

of the County Court

P.O. Box 430

Rushville, NE 60360

Telephone: 308-327-5656

Jamian J. Simmons, NSBA #23475

SMITH, KING and SIMMONS, P.C.

P.O. Box 302

Gordon, NE 69343-0302

Telephone: 308-282-0690

Facsimile: 308-282-1029

Published: July 31, August 7 and August 14, 2013