Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Jo Ann Bornsen, Deceased Estate No. PR 13-23
Notice is hereby given that on July 22, 2013 in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska CaCee D. McConaughey whose address is 34105 US Hwy 20, Merriman, NE 69218 was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with the Court on or before September 30, 2013 or be forever barred.
/s/ Catherine Allen
Clerk Magistrate
of the County Court
P.O. Box 430
Rushville, NE 60360
Telephone: 308-327-5656
Jamian J. Simmons, NSBA #23475
SMITH, KING and SIMMONS, P.C.
P.O. Box 302
Gordon, NE 69343-0302
Telephone: 308-282-0690
Facsimile: 308-282-1029
Published: July 31, August 7 and August 14, 2013