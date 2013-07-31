In the District Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska THE CITY OF RUSHVILLE, NEBRASKA, A Nebraska Corporation, Plaintiff, vs. THE MODISETT CLUB, A Nebraska Corporation Defendant. CASE NO. CI 13-45 NOTICE OF SUIT

TO: THE MODISETT CLUB, A NEBRASKA CORPORATION, AND ALL PERSONS HAVING OR CLAIMING ANY INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE SITUATED IN SHERIDAN COUNTY, NEBRASKA, TO-WIT:

The South Thirty (30) Feet of Lot Fourteen (14), in Block Eight

(8), in the Original Town (now City) of Rushville, Nebraska as

said Lot is laid down and described on the plat of said town,

now on file in the office the County Clerk of said County.

You and each of you are notified that on the 24th day of July, 2013, the City of Rushville, Nebraska, A Nebraska Corporation, filed a petition in the District Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, against each of you, the object and prayer of which is to quiet title to the above real estate in the name of the City of Rushville, Nebraska.

All persons not otherwise personally served, and claiming any interest in the above described property are required to answer the petition on or before the 16th day of September, 2013, and if such person fails to do so, default will be taken and judgment entered accordingly.

DATED this 26th day of July, 2013.

THE CITY OF RUSHVILLE, NEBRASKA,

A Nebraska Corporation, Plaintiff

BY Jamian J. Simmons, NSBA #23475

SMITH, KING AND SIMMONS, P.C.

P.O. Box 302

Gordon, NE 69343-0302

Telephone: 308-282-0690

Facsimile: 308-282-1029

Published: July 31, August 7 and August 14, 2013