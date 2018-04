Notice City of Rushville Wages 2013

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 19-1102, employee job titles and current annual, monthly or hourly salaries corresponding to such job titles shall be published. These wages are monthly unless otherwise designated: $7.25 an hour - life guards; $7.50 per hour - library assistant; $10.50 per hour - pool manager; $9.00 per hour-assistant pool manager; $8.75 per hour - librarian; $13.10 per hour - city clerk; $2,236.62 - utilities superintendent; $2,328.04 - water & sewer employee; $1,549.70 - park employee; $2,460.36 - cemetery sexton; 2,296.32 street employee; $1,719.08 street superintendent; $250.00 - animal control; $50.00 - city councilman, $150.00 - mayor, $50.00 - cemetery secretary; $9.00 per hour- golf course manager; $7.25 per hour - golf course employees.

CITY OF RUSHVILLE

Connie Roffers

City Clerk

Published: August 7, 2013