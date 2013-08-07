Rushville City Council Minutes July 29, 2013

The meeting was called to order by Mayor Chris Heiser at 7:00 p.m. as per the Municipal Code of the City of Rushville, Sheridan County, NE. Notice of the meeting was given by publication in the Sheridan County Journal Star on July 24, 2013 as required by law and delivered to the Council in person. Present: Snyder,Willnerd, Lovell, Janssen.

The following motions were duly made, seconded and passed.

1. To approve, accept and ratify the following items listed under the consent agenda: Council minutes of the June meeting, the June Treasurers Report and special meeting minutes from July 15, 2013.

2. Approved lease for Cate Jones for Card Club Building from August 1, 2013 to July 31, 2014 for $150.00 per month rent plus utilities and materials.

3. Approved changing date on lease for John Lynch for the Cordor building to August 1, 2013 to July 31, 2014.

4. Approved all of the following bills against the City of Rushville, and that warrants be drawn for same: Employee Salaries 34,537.13; Great Plains Communications Inc 888.44; Norhwest Community Action 229.00; Frontier 25.73; Colonial Life & Accident Insurance 37.00; Northwest Rural Public Power District 606.26; Nebraska Public Power District 10,550.47; Hinn’s Rushville Auto 192.11; Peg Sones 40.00; Nebraska Dept of Revenue 808.63; Rushville Service Center 214.50; Source Gas 277.96; Sargent Drilling 11,397.63; Police Sinking Fund 500.00; Pudelko’s 202.74; R&R Products 173.29; Colwell Electric 249.14; Arnold Pool 326.45; Alliance Times Herald 102.00; Northwest Pipe 125.84; Postmaster 200.00; Ideal Market 386.95; Xerox 163.76; Demco 277.25; Time Magazine 68.88; Sheridan County Treasurer 970.01 ; Amazon. Comm 20.58; Westco 3,159.21; Sewer Loan DEQ 6,500.00; Sewer Maintenance DEQ 1,000.00; Nebraska Dept Agriculture 200.00; NE Public Health 283.00; Sterling Distribution 1,933.80; Security First Insurance 2,607.00; Jeff Davis Construction 1,500.00; Gordon True Value 41.59 ; Sheridan County 7,048.25; ATCO 384.00; Reams 114.06; Mansfield 238.03; Fry-Tek 31.80; The Copy Shoppe 344.47; Cash Wash Dist 397.21; Power Plan 3.43; Arrowhead Foods 68.00; Henkens 3,375.00; T&K Dist 115.40; Cemetery Equipment Sinking Fund 200.00; Blue Cross/Blue Shield 3,035.19; Companion Life Insurance 169.20; Nebraska Life 800.00; USDA Water Loan 4,400.00; Rowena Gibbons 20.00; Tielke’s Sandwiches 18.48; Smith & King 255.00; Verizon 99.77; Republic National 35.00; First Wireless 336.67; Sandhills News 231.18; Dela Desersa 120.68; USDA Water Loan Reserve 580.00; Rich Prince 375.00; 21st Century 445.17; USDA Hosptial Loan 384.00; ADT Security 41.27; Wex Bank 11.13; One Call Concepts 21.95; Municipal Automation 2,070.09; Sandhills Abstracting 75.00

Discussion was held on charging renters a $100.00 deposit on their water bill when they move into a residence. They will have to notify the City when they move out. The City Attorney will write up an ordinance for this. This was tabled until an Ordinance is written.

Discussion was held on Ordinance #619. There have been some complaints of residences not mowing their grass. The City Clerk has issued letters to these residents and sent them a copy of the ordinance. Most of the residents have complied with the Ordinance. No other action was taken at this time.

The RV Sewer Dump was discussed. Kirk Beguin informed the Council that he has talked to DEQ and an engineer would have to apply for a construction permit. The dump should not be located close to the public. It should be located as close to the treatment plant as possible. Kirk will contact an engineer. It will be placed in next year’s budget. No other action taken at this time.

PADD dues were discussed. The City Clerk will contact PADD and see if there are any grants available for concrete crushing or tearing down houses. The City Clerk will ask what they can do for the City before paying the dues. No other action taken at this time.

The City Boards will meet as follows: Ambulance Board August 13, 2013; Library Board August 19, 2013; Park Board August 20, 2013; Cemetery Board August 20, 2013.

Chris Heiser

Mayor

Connie Roffers

City Clerk

A complete copy of the minutes is available at the City Office, 208 Conrad, PO Box 99, Rushville, NE 69360 during regular business hours.

Published: August 7, 2013