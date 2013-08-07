Notice of Organization Of Little Bluestem Prairie, LLC

Little Bluestem Prairie, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company was formed by the filing of a Certificate of Organization with the Nebraska Secretary of State on July 24, 2013. The initial registered office of the corporation is 516 North Ash Street, Gordon, Nebraska 69343. The registered agent of the LLC at that address is Sherry R. Smith (516 North Ash Street, Gordon, Nebraska 69343).

The organizing and managing member of the LLC is David J. Dukat.

LITTLE BLUESTEM PRAIRIE, LLC

David J. Dukat, Member

SMITH, KING, and SIMMONS P.C.

Attorneys

P.O. Box 302

Gordon, NE 69343-0302

Telephone: 308-282-0690

Published: August 7, August 14 and August 21, 2013