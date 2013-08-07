Minutes of the Regular Meeting Hay Springs Public Schools Dist. #3, July 8, 2013

The Board of Education of Hay Springs Public Schools District #3 held its regular meeting on July 8, 2013 at the school cafeteria. Notice of the said meeting was published in the June 25, 2013 edition of the Sheridan County Journal Star. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by Secretary Reed. Posting for Open Meeting Law was pointed out. Roll Call– Matt Anderson, Mike Hunzeker, Miriam Kearns, and Marilyn Reed. Superintendent Pummel was also present. All motions received unanimous approval unless otherwise noted. A motion was made by Kearns and seconded by Anderson to excuse President Langford from the meeting. Summer maintenance was reviewed. The retreat will be held July 15th at 6 p.m. at NWRPPD. We have received an NDE: Early Childhood Program grant to expand the program. Funds will be received for 3 years and will supplement costs currently budgeted for. Attendance was up for both summer school and camps. A motion was made by Kearnsd and seconded by Hunzeker to approve the regular minutes of the June 10, 2013 meeting. A motion was made by Hunzeker and seconded by Anderson to approve the agenda of the July 8, 2013 meeting. No motion. Anderson attended. Lister is asking that the school to help pay for the installation of a security system. A new floor machine needs to be purchased. A motion was made by Reed and seconded by Kearns to appoint Brenda Johnson to fill the Parker’s vacancy for the remaining term. A motion was made by Hunzeker and seconded by Kearns to approve financial assistance to Lister-Sage for the purchase of a security camera system not to exceed $1200. A motion was made by Kearns and seconded by Hunzeker to approve the Mansfield bid for installation of a heating/cooling unit for the cafeteria. A motion was made by Hunzeker and seconded by Kearns to approve the fee scheduled as modified; $2.50 for fax (long-distance or local). A motion was made by Hunzeker and seconded by Kearns to approve the Hay Springs Public School Student Handbook and the Hay Springs Early Childhood Handbook with corrections. A motion was made by Anderson and seconded by Kearns to approve the bills and payroll as presented.

The following bills and payroll were approved: Payroll $60,690.44; Accelerated Receivable Solutions $786.30; AFLAC $1,074.11; Alpha Rehabilitation $350.49; American Funds $2,657.11; AS Central Services $222.15; Blue Cross/Blue Shield $25,910.11; Buettner Construction $347.50; Cambium Learning $86.69; Chadron Community Hospital $334.28; Chadron Home Center $127.98; Chadron State College $227.37; Continental Press, Inc $95.04; Culligan $11.50; ESU #7 $125.00; Follett Software Company $2,234.10; Great Plains $369.96; Hay Springs Chamber $1,190.00; Hay Springs Lumber $6,604.71; Hay Springs Water $310.24; Hencey Plumbing $339.05; HSPS - Cash Desktop $3,000.00; HSPS - Hot Lunch $1,170.60; Ideal $158.47; Intellicom $4,192.00; Jones School Supply $33.80; JW Pepper $14.22; Kim Marx $28.91; KONE $1,300.98; Lister Sage Community Operation Acct. $420.00; Mosaic $2,742.72; NCSA $630.00; NE Dept. of Revenue $2,407.60; NE Retirement Systems $18,545.32; NPPD $1,588.29; NWEA $1,812.50; Pearson $630.00; Pioneer Manor $840.02; Plan Services $1,800.00; Quill $466.44; Region I OHD $213.04; Reid Badje $3,446.90; Sackers $396.95; Security First Bank - 125 Plan $1,098.25; Security First Bank - Federal $22,374.32; Security First Bank - Hay Springs $1,939.68; Security First Bank - Rapid City $827.72; Shell $70.00; Verizon $165.93; Walmart $485.66; WestCo $688.46; Xerox $582.99; Young’s Repair $10.81.

Published: August 7, 2013