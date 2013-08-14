Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Barbara Jean Dolezal, Deceased. Case No. PR 13-25

Notice is hereby given that on August 2, 2013, in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, Joe Dolezal, whose address is 7598 370th Trl., Rushville, NE 69360 and Dennis Dolezal, whose address is 3390 650th Rd., Rushville, NE 69360 have been informally appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before October 14, 2013, or be forever barred.

Clerk Magistrate / Registrar

Patrick M. “Marty” Connealy #15366

Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson & Patras, P.C., L.L.O.

201 East Third Street, P.O. Box 1070

Chadron, Nebraska 69337

Published: August 14, August 21 and August 28, 2013