Notice of Hearing Name Change, Donald Patrick Vinton Hlava

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

You are notified that Donald Patrick Vinton a/k/a Donald Patrick Hlava has filed his Petition in the Sheridan County District Court at Rushville, Nebraska on the 9th day of August, 2013, the object and prayer of which is to change his name legally from Donald Patrick Vinton to that of Donald Patrick Hlava. You are further notified that the Petitioner intends to present his application for change of name to the Court at the regular motion day of the Court on the 15th day of October, 2013 at 8:30 o’clock A.M. (MDT) or as soon on that day as it may be heard. At that time, any person or persons objecting to the change of his name may be present and present those objections to the Court.

DATED this 9th day of August, 2013.

DONALD PATRICK VINTON, Petitioner

Dennis D. King, NSBA #12220

SMITH, KING and SIMMONS, P.C.

P.O. Box 302

Gordon, NE 69343-0302

Telephone: 308-282-0690

Facsimile: 308-282-1029

Published: August 14, August 21, August 28 and September 4, 2013