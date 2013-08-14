Notice Nebraska Board of Parole August 2013 Hearings

A total of 246 cases will be heard by the Board in August, 2013. The following cases sentenced in Sheridan County will be seen by the Board of Parole.

8:30 a.m. August 23, 2013, Community Corrections Center, Lincoln, Nebraska: Chad J. Hutchison, #71021 (Attempted 1st Degree Sexual Assault; Driving During Revocation)

8:30 a.m. August 26, 2013, Omaha Correctional Center, Omaha, Nebraska: Calvin R. Coats, #76875 (Escape; Failure to Appear)

