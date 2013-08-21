Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska ESTATE OF VIRGINIA E. HARRIS, Deceased ESTATE No. PR 12-27 (8/21-9/4)
Notice is hereby given that a Final Account and report of administration and a Petition for Complete Settlement and Petition to Determination of Inheritance Tax have been filed and are set for hearing in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, located at Sheridan County Courtroom, 303 E 2nd Street, Rushville, NE 69360, on September 17, 2013 at 10:00 o’clock a.m. or as soon thereafter as may be heard.
Steven L. Harris,
Personal Representative
55061 250th Street
Glenwood, IA 51534
Telephone: 712-527-4477
Dennis D. King, NSBA #12220
SMITH, KING AND SIMMONS, P.C.
P.O. Box 302
Gordon, NE 69343-0302
Telephone: 308-282-0690
Facsimile: 308-282-1029
Published: August 21, August 28 and September 4, 2013