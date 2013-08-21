Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska ESTATE OF VIRGINIA E. HARRIS, Deceased ESTATE No. PR 12-27 (8/21-9/4)

Notice is hereby given that a Final Account and report of administration and a Petition for Complete Settlement and Petition to Determination of Inheritance Tax have been filed and are set for hearing in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, located at Sheridan County Courtroom, 303 E 2nd Street, Rushville, NE 69360, on September 17, 2013 at 10:00 o’clock a.m. or as soon thereafter as may be heard.

Steven L. Harris,

Personal Representative

55061 250th Street

Glenwood, IA 51534

Telephone: 712-527-4477

Dennis D. King, NSBA #12220

SMITH, KING AND SIMMONS, P.C.

P.O. Box 302

Gordon, NE 69343-0302

Telephone: 308-282-0690

Facsimile: 308-282-1029

Published: August 21, August 28 and September 4, 2013