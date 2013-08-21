Meeting Notice Northwest Rural Public Power District Board of Directors, August 28, 2013

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Northwest Rural Public Power District will be held at 1:00 o’clock p.m., Wednesday, August 28, 2013, at the Conference Room of the Northwest Rural Public Power District office at Hay Springs, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continually current, is available for public inspection at the office of the Power District.

Dated this 21st day of August, 2013.

Lee Ahrens

Secretary

Published: August 21, 2013

More in this category: « Minutes of the Regular Meeting Hay Springs Public School District #3, August 12, 2013 Minutes of the Regular Meeting NRPPD Board of Directors, July 25, 2013, Unapproved »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top