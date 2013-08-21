Minutes of the Regular Meeting Hay Springs Public School District #3, August 12, 2013

The Board of Education of Hay Springs Public Schools District #3 held its regular meeting on August 12, 2013 at the school cafeteria. Notice of the said meeting was published in the July 24, 2013 edition of the Sheridan County Journal Star. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by President Langford. Posting for Open Meeting Law was pointed out. All motions received unanimous approval unless otherwise stated. A motion was made by Reed and seconded by Kearns to excuse member Hunzeker from the meeting. Supt’s Report: The maintenance plan was reviewed. Most items are completed or scheduled to be completed. District enrollment is up 20%. Principal’s Report: The year is off to a smooth start. Students and teachers are back in the routine and working hard. ACT testing dates and information was reviewed. Public Comment: Sam Kearns asked when 8th grade laptops would be issued. Mr. Pummel indicated that they will be issued in the next few weeks. Board Comment: Reed would like the triple/long jump pit redone prior to the beginning of the track season. Johnson asked where the school supply list could be found. The supply list is available at Walmart (as per Walmart’s request), on the Hawk website at www.hshawks.com, and here at the school office. Johnson also requested that steps be put in on the football field hill as well as some possible terracing to make it easier for visiting teams and for upkeep. Kearns proposed that A/B Honor Roll students be allowed to start later in the school year than those not on the honor roll. Mr. Pummel suggested that this proposal be revisited when the school calendar is being set for next school year. A motion was made by Reed and seconded by Kearns to approve the regular minutes of the July 8, 2013 meeting (Langford & Johnson – Abstained). A motion was made by Reed and seconded by Kearns to approve the minutes of the July 15, 2013 board retreat. A motion was made by Johnson and seconded by Kearns to approve the agenda of the August 12, 2013 meeting. Anderson and Langford attended the Lister-Sage board meeting. Lister is asking that the school clear all of their belonging out of the Dorothy Anderson room and to make contact with Mr. Planansky’s son regarding the sound system. The camera system has been installed. Lister is gathering pricing information for a new floor cleaning machine. A motion was made by Kearns and seconded by Anderson to appoint Brenda Johnson to fill the vice president position (Johnson – Abstain). A motion was made by Johnson and seconded by Kearns to approve the Nebraska State Social Studies standards as presented. Use of the Form C-2A was discussed. A copy will brought to each board meeting to be used if a conflict of interest should arise. A motion was made by Johnson and seconded by Reed to approve the participation of 6th grade in Jr. High activities. A motion was made by Anderson and seconded by Reed to approve the bills and payroll as presented. A motion was made by Reed and seconded by Kearns to approve the .49FTE contract of Brad Bounous. The meeting adjourned at 7:51 pm.

The following bills and payroll were approved: Payroll $55,886.18; AFLAC $1,074.11; Alpha Rehabilitation $175.87; American Funds $2,636.96; AS Central Services $222.15; Blue Cross/Blue Shield $25,910.11; Chadron Community Hospital $332.47; CinDesign $76.00; Dell $2,512.77; EMC Insurance $4,428.85; ESU #13 $51.04; Great Plains $127.15; Haggerty’s $2,300.09; Hay Springs Lumber $2,847.05; Hay Springs Water $451.48; Hencey Plumbing $961.64; Houghton Mifflin $4,220.13; HSPS - Activity Fund $8,000.00; HSPS - Cash Desktop $3,765.46; HSPS - Hot Lunch $605.45; Jones School Supply $80.75; JW Pepper $471.19; Lister Sage Community Operation Acct. $420.00; Mansfield Enterprises $7,292.24; Mosaic $2,742.72; NE Dept. of Revenue $2,339.24; NE Retirement Systems $17,656.62; NPPD $2,098.39; Plan Services $1,800.00; Quality Carpet Care $2,600.00; Quill $1,772.62; Region I OHD $1,558.44; Reid Badje $1,510.00; Roberts Electric $1,831.96; Sackers $267.71; Sandhills News $53.30; Scholastic $466.96; Security First Bank - 125 Plan $1,098.25; Security First Bank - Federal $21,107.99; Security First Bank - Hay Springs $1,939.68; Security First Bank - Rapid City $827.72; Stamp Fulfillment Services $567.35; Toof’s Diesel $326.04; Verizon $4.74; Walmart $197.10; WestCo $668.06; WPCI $56.50; Xerox $551.84.

Published: August 21, 2013