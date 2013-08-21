Meeting Notice Hay Springs Public School District #3, September 9, 2013

The Hay Springs Public Schools District #3 Board of Education, Sheridan County, will hold their regular meeting at 7:10 p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2013 in the Hay Springs Public School cafeteria. The agenda for the said meeting is kept continually current and is available for public inspection at the Office of the Superintendent of Schools.  

Published: August 21, 2013

