District 10 Invoices Gordon-Rushville Public Schools, August 2013

Description, Vendor Name, Amount. Checking 1, Fund: 10, DISTRICT 10.

OPERATION SUPPLIES, ACTIVITY ACCOUNT 64.70; ADMINSITRATION OTHER, AMAZON CREDIT PLAN 112.89; TELEPHONE, AS CENTRAL SERVICES 222.15; OPERATION SUPPLIES, CARDMEMBER SERVICE 67.73; COMPUTER EQUIPMENT, CDI COMPUTER DEALERS INC. 3,179.44; RENTALS OR LEASES, CENTURY BUSINESS LEASING, INC. 1,926.21; TEACH SUPPLIES, SPED SUPPLIES, CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS, INC. 856.75; WATER AND SEWER, CITY OF GORDON 2,225.40; WATER AND SEWER, CITY OF RUSHVILLE 1,155.20; ADMINSTRATION SUPPLIES, COPY SHOPPE, THE 592.92; PRINCIPAL SUPPLIES, DEMCO INC 318.47; TRANSFER TO DEPRECIATION, DISTRICT 10 INVESTMENT FUND 500,000.00; COMPUTER (SOFTWARE) HOSTING, EDLINE LLC 1,323.00; PRINCIPAL OTHER, EDUCATION WEEK 74.94; TEACH SUPPLIES, ESU 13 SOAR 18,722.58; OPERATION SUPPLIES, FARMER’S COOP 42.80; LIBRARY BOOKS, FOLLETT LIBRARY RESOURCES 330.32; PUPIL SERVICES, FUNK, M.S., CCC-SLP, MEGGIN 10,304.60; REPAIRMAN, GLASS WIZARD, THE 167.65; TELEPHONE, GOLDEN WEST TELECOMMUNICATIONS 15.67; PRINCIPAL OTHER, ADMINISTRATION OTHER, GORDON SUPER FOODS 494.40; OPERATION SUPPLIES, HANSEN WALKER MOWERS 40.00; OPERATION OTHER, HATHORN, MAURICE 193.51; OPERATION SUPPLIES, HINNS GORDON AUTO PARTS 45.68; OPERATION SUPPLIES, HINNS HARDWARE & FURNITURE 355.46; OPERATION SUPPLIES, HINNS RUSHVILLE AUTO 40.42; OPERATION SUPPLIES, IDEAL LINEN SUPPLY 991.07; OPERATION SUPPLIES, JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL 57.49; TEACH MEAL EXPENSE, KROTZ, KAREN 18.00; EC-CONTRACTED SRVCS, REPAIRMAN, METAL PRODUCTS CO 1,036.26; TEACH MEAL EXPENSE, MINTKEN, JESSICA 12.00; PRINCIPAL SUPPLIES, MOORE, MARY JO 57.11; SPED OTHER, NASB 94.00; ELECTRICITY, NE PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT 6,292.27; HEALTH OTHER, NELSEN, KRISTI 220.00; OPERATION SUPPLIES, NORTHWEST PIPE FITTINGS,INC 144.85; ELECTRICITY, NORTHWEST RURAL PUBLIC POWER 72.08; OPERATION SUPPLIES, NORTON, ROD 72.00; PURCHASED PUPIL SERVICES, OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY SERVICES INC 2,616.92; TEACH SUPPLIES, PACIFIC STEEL & RECYCLING 28.80; OPERATION SUPPLIES, PANHANDLE SALES & SERVICE,LLC 1,471.00; AUGUST PAYROLL, PAYROLL ACCOUNT 528,942.12; LEGAL SERVICES, PERRY,GUTHERY,HAASE & GESSFORD 1,260.00; HEALTH OTHER, PETTY CASH 30.00; OPERATION SUPPLIES, PIONEER 817.50; POSTAGE, PITNEY BOWES 123.00; DUES AND FEES, PLAN SERVICES 100.00; ELECTRICITY, PREMA 311.78; CONTRACTED OR SECURED, PRESTO X COMPANY 335.35; POSTAGE, RESERVE ACCOUNT 1,000.00; COLLEGE ACCESS-SR.MTG, RETZLAFF, SHERRY 107.89; OPERATION SUPPLIES, RUSHVILLE SERVICE CENTER 71.60; ADVERTISING AND PRINTING, SANDHILLS NEWS, INC 1,641.95; TEACH SUPPLIES, SCHOLASTIC INC 243.56; REFUND BC/BS, SHAAL, SHERI 431.72; MILEAGE TO PARENTS, SHAW, APRIL 271.20; OPERATION SUPPLIES, SHIFFLER EQUIPMENT SALES INC 889.06; TEACH MEAL EXPENSE, SIMMONS, JILL 12.00; TEACH SUPPLIES, SLAMA, ALYSHA 75.70; LEGAL SERVICES, SMITH KING AND SIMMONS, P.C. 510.00; FUEL, SOURCEGAS 785.66; TELEPHONE, SPRINT 87.30; TEACH MEAL EXPENSE, STANDING SOLDIER, ILLEA 12.00; TEACH MEAL EXPENSE, STRONG, NANCY 18.00; REGISTRATION FEES, TAESE/USU 215.00; OTHER TECHNICAL SERVICES, TIMECENTRE 61.75; REPAIRMAN, TOM’S AUTO REPAIR 130.56; TEACH SUPPLIES, TRIARCO 13.80; SUPPLIES, TRUE VALUE 2,884.21; MILEAGE TO PARENTS, TRUMP, BENITA 372.90; OPERATION OTHER, VIAERO WIRELESS 642.92; WATER AND SEWER, VILLAGE OF MERRIMAN 33.50; OPERATION OTHER, WARD, KEN 120.00; GAS AND OIL, WESTCO 97.73; GAS, WICKMAN, JOHN 48.10; TEACH MEAL EXPENSE, WITT, LISA 12.00. Fund Total: 1,098,766.60. Checking Account Total: 1,098,766.60.

Published: August 21, 2013