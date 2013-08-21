Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Dorothy Pauline Macumber, Deceased Estate Case No. PR 13-26
Notice is hereby given that on August 9, 2013 in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of the Decedent and that Irish J. Macumber-Kreis, whose address is 2115 Grant Circle, Green River, WY 82935 was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before October 21, 2013 or be forever barred.
CATHERINE ALLEN
Clerk Magistrate/Deputy Clerk of the County Court
P.O. Box 430
Rushville, NE 69360
Telephone: 308-327-5656
Dennis D. King, NSBA #12220
SMITH, KING & SIMMONS, P.C.
P.O. Box 302
Gordon, NE 69343-0302
Telephone: 308-282-0690
Facsimile: 308-282-1029
Published: August 21, August 28 and September 4, 2013