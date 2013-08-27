Commissioners Minutes August 12, 2013

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met in regular session at 9 A.M. In the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. Kling stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting Act a copy of which is posted on the North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Krotz made a motion to accept the agenda. Andersen seconded the motion. All voted aye. Krotz made a motion to approve the minutes of 7-22-2013 with corrections. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Claims were audited and approved.

A request from the Kimball County Tourism Board for financial support through the 2013-14 budget was discussed. Krotz made a motion to refer the request to the Sheridan County Tourism Board for their consideration. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Shannon Bixby was on the agenda at 9 A.M. but was not present.

Butch Stanko appeared before the board to make a complaint about the budget for the County Attorney. In his opinion the budget is to high. Stanko presented court exhibits showing that Deputy County Attorney Jamian Simmons had signed actions taken against him and others. Stanko also offered a comparison between the County Attorney budgets for Grant and Sheridan Counties. Stanko also made a complaint that the County Assessor has not provided him with certain documents that he requested. The board informed Stanko that if he submits his request to the Assessor in writing the documents will be made available to him within 10 days. He will be required to pay copy costs. Stanko further complained that the Assessor was not able to explain to him the process she uses to set values. Stanko repeatedly offered a wager of $1000 that the Assessor could not explain the process in such a way as to make him understand. No one present was willing to accept the wager.

Ron Fisher was also present to complain about the Assessor not producing requested documents in a timely manner. Fisher also had questions about the valuation process for rural residential properties. Fisher recommended a budget increase for the Assessors office so that a licensed appraiser might be hired to conduct the mass appraisal of residential and commercial properties.

At 10 A.M. The board convened a public hearing on the closure of alleyways contained in Block 3 in the village of Bingham, between 1st Street and 2nd Street; and Wilson Street and Pershing Street. Thad Kohl was the only resident present. No opposition. Andersen made a motion to approve resolution #2013-17 to close and abandon the alleys and for the land to revert back to the joining landowner. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. The board closed the hearing at 10:20 A.M.

Road Superintendent Tom Kuester presented a request from Rolling Meadow Farms for an approach to the county right of way on 450th road. Andersen made a motion to approve the request. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Kuester present the board a check from Region 23 Emergency management for $23,427 reimbursing the county for firefighting expenses incurred by the Road Department during the Wellnitz Fire.

Trisha Loosvelt reported that Cowboy Trail West Inc does not have a proposed purchase agreement for the old railroad right of way between Gordon and Hay Springs. Dan Kling stated that he is planning on attending the Nebraska Game and Parks meeting in Valentine on August 29 to discuss the project, along with Kris Ferguson and Ross Elwood.

Adjourn: 11:05 A.M.

Attest: Sindy L. Coburn

Dan R. Kling

Chairman

Published: August 28, 2013