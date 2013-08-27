Sheridan County Claims August 12, 2013

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met at 9:00 A.M. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. The following claims were audited, approved, and ordered paid.

GENERAL

Aging Office of Western NE, ser, 3176.00; Ambassador Company, sup, 225.00; A T & T, ser, 63.85; Beguin Auto, ser, 50.00; Benton Pest Control, ser, 100.00; Bluff’s Sanitary Supply, sup, 314.97; Bridge, Elnora, ser, 9.00; Business Connection, sup, 185.70; Calhoun, Ken, ser, 291.16; City of Rushville, ser, 311.38; Clerk of District Court, costs, 35.00; Clerk of Supreme Court, costs, 175.00; Copy Shoppe, sup, 298.11; Crane, Evelyn, ser, 8.00; Culligan Water Conditioning, sup, 39.15; First Concord Benefits, ser, 18.00; First Wireless, Inc., ser, 245.00; Gordon Memorial Health Services, ser, 2801.28; Gordon Rural Fire Protection, ser, 479.57; Grant County Treasurer, ser, 350.00; Great Plains Comm., ser, 2199.82; Grocery Mart, sup, 39.60; Hall, Gen, ser, 25.00; Harris Sales Inc., sup, 186.36; Haugen Appraisal Services, ser, 7310.00; Hinn’s Ace Hardware, sup, 135.93; Holmes, Maxine, ser, 100.00; Ideal Linen Supply, sup, 133.76; Ideal Market, sup, 363.27; Jaeger Law Office, ser, 5000.00; Kearns, D, Maxine, ser, 20.00; Kendrick, Teena, ser, 100.00; Larson, Jim, reimb, 37.30; Loosvelt, Sandra, ser, 18.00; Medical Enterprises Inc., ser, 98.00; MIPS, ser, 2595.28; NPPD, ser, 1602.62; Nebraska Total Office, sup, 229.44; NW Community Action Partnership, ser, 229.00; NW Rural Public Power Dist., ser, 45.66; Palmer, Karen, ser, 7.00; Panhandle Area Development Dist., ser, 2299.70; Postmaster, sup, 244.00; Radiology Imaging of NE, ser, 33.00; Regional Mental Health Ser., ser, 20695.00; Regional West Medical Center, ser, 556.50; Salisbury, Amanda, reimb, 136.20; Sandhills News Inc., ser, 425.10; Sheridan County Court, costs, 576.00; Sheridan County Sheriff, reimb, 525.64; Sheridan County Veteran Office, reimb, 79.26; Sheridan County Youth Center, reimb, 470.00; Sides & Milburn, ser, 965.24; Sirchie, sup, 34.50; Skavdahl, Edmund, & Stecher, ser, 375.00; Smith, King, & Simmons, reimb, 210.00; Smith, Michael, ser, 16.00; Snyder, Harris, W, ser, 131.64; Source Gas, ser, 190.43; Stockmen’s Drug, sup, 702.98; Strasburger, Linda, reimb, 41.03; Tusler, Cindy, reimb, 267.05; University of Nebraska, ser, 9.08; University of NE-Lincoln, sup, 16.50; US Foodservice, sup, 2736.61; Varn, Michael, reimb, 444.83; Verizon, ser, 33.19; Westco, sup, 3823.04; Western Pathology Consultants, ser, 310.00; Winter, Trudy, reimb, 120.57; Worthman, Jon, ser, 1640.00; Xerox, ser, 950.20; Yoba’s, sup, 56.75; Jury Fees, ser, 1764.08. General Total: $70,531.33.

ROAD

Century Link, ser, 67.76; City of Gordon, ser, 99.40; City of Rushville, ser, 93.20; Floyd’s Sales & Service, sup, 71.75; Flying Heart Land Mgmt. LLC, sup, 4589.07; Great Plains Comm., ser, 102.59; Hay Springs Water Dept., ser, 99.06; Hinn’s Ace Hardware, sup, 14.34; Hinn’s Gordon Auto, sup, 26.89; Hinn’s Rushville Auto, sup, 24.56; Husker Auto Parts, sup, 81.38; Ideal Linen Supply, sup, 63.68; John Deere Financial, sup, 94.01; Kuester, Tom, reimb, 9.36; Sandhill Oil Co., sup, 1282.75; Mid-American Research, sup, 82.06; NPPD, ser, 357.54; Panhandle Rural Electric, ser, 107.80; PowerPlan, sup, 121.84; Sandhills News, Inc., ser, 147.42; Source Gas, ser, 171.11; Tallon, Clayton, sup, 5760.90; Titan Access Acct., sup, 9.70; Westco, sup, 7264.17; Wex Bank, sup, 3359.64. Road Total: $24,101.98.

INHERITANCE

Kustom Rock Crushing, ser, 7440.00. Inheritance Total: $7,440.00.

WIRELESS 911

Century Link, ser, 99.76; Golden West Telecom., ser, 146.89; Great Plains Comm., ser, 313.71. Wireless 911 Total: $560.36.

BUILDING FUND

MAC Construction, ser, 1219.20. Building Fund Total: $1,219.20.

INSURANCE

First Concord Benefits, ser, 3516.14. Insurance Total: $3,516.14.

WEED

Farmer’s Coop, sup, 370.59; Phillips 66, sup, 2.99; Sides & Milburn, ser, 14.00; Westco, sup, 449.26. Weed Total: $836.84.

E-911

Century Link, ser, 121.92; Golden West Telecom., ser, 179.54; Great Plains Comm., ser, 383.43. E-911 Total: $684.89.

HANDI-BUS

NW Community Action Partnership, ser, 7540.00. Handi-Bus Total: $7,540.00.

Total of all claims audited, approved, and ordered paid: $116, 430.74.

/s/ Geri Ann Landreth

Deputy County Clerk

Published: August 28, 2013