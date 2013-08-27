Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Eunice Power Estate No. PR13-27 (8/28-9/11)
Notice is hereby given that on August 21, 2013, in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent, and that Kathy Thomas, whose address is Box 423, Rushville, Nebraska 69360 and Connie Graziano whose address is Box 473, Rushville, Nebraska 69360 were informally appointed by the Registrar as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before October 28, 2013, or be forever barred.
/s/ Catherine Allen
Clerk of the County Court
Box 430
Rushville, NE 69360
Aaron J. Conn
Smith, King & Simmons, P.C.
NSBA #24795
Box 490
Rushville, NE 69360
Telephone: 308-327-2100
Published: August 28, September 4 and September 11, 2013