Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Eunice Power Estate No. PR13-27 (8/28-9/11)

Notice is hereby given that on August 21, 2013, in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent, and that Kathy Thomas, whose address is Box 423, Rushville, Nebraska 69360 and Connie Graziano whose address is Box 473, Rushville, Nebraska 69360 were informally appointed by the Registrar as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before October 28, 2013, or be forever barred.

/s/ Catherine Allen

Clerk of the County Court

Box 430

Rushville, NE 69360

Aaron J. Conn

Smith, King & Simmons, P.C.

NSBA #24795

Box 490

Rushville, NE 69360

Telephone: 308-327-2100

Published: August 28, September 4 and September 11, 2013