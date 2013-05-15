Notice of Special Meeting Gordon City Council, September 4, 2013, 5:15 p.m.

Notice is herby given, that a special meeting of the City Council of the City of Gordon, Nebraska will be held at 5:15 o’clock p.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2013 in the City Council Chambers of the City Auditorium, which meeting will be open to the public.  

If auxiliary aids of reasonable accommodations are needed for attendance at this meeting, please call the Office of the City Clerk at (308) 282-0837. Advance notice of seven days is needed when requesting an interpreter.

/s/ Kim Buchan

City Clerk

Published: August 28, 2013

More in this category: « Notice of Amend Budget Hearing and Summary GR Schools 2013 Notice of Meeting and Budget Workshop Gordon City Council, September 4, 2013 »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top