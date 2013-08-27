G-R Schools Final Tax Request Hearing 2013 Tuesday, 27 August 2013 13:42 Be the first to comment! font size decrease font size increase font size Published in Legals Read 5726 times Print Email G-R Schools Final Tax Request Hearing 2013 Share this story: More in this category: « Board of Education Minutes District No. 81-0010, August 12, 2013 Notice of Amend Budget Hearing and Summary GR Schools 2013 » Leave a comment Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed. Message * enter your message here... Name * Email * Website URL back to top