Board of Education Minutes District No. 81-0010, August 12, 2013

TIME-PLACE: The regular meeting of the Board of Education of District No. 81-0010, Sheridan County, Nebraska, was called to order by Chuck Hinn, President, in the Conference/Board Room, located at Gordon-Rushville High School, 810 N. Oak Street on Monday, August 12, 2013, at 6:00 p.m.

MEMBERS PRESENT: Hinn, Gilchrist, Willnerd, Hebbert, Kruger, Johnson

MEMBERS ABSENT: None

AGENDA: It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Willnerd, that the agenda for the meeting, all items of which were placed on it at least 24 hours prior to the meeting time as provided by statute, be accepted as presented.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

PUBLIC FORUM: None at this time.

MINUTES: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Johnson, that the reading of the minutes of the District No. 10 Regular Meeting of July 12, 2013, be dispensed with and the minutes be approved as distributed to members.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS: 1) Mr. Nelsen, 2) Miss Liggett, 3) Mr. Slama, 4) Mrs. Hensley, 5) Mr. Plummer, 6) Mr. Stetson.

FINANCES: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Johnson, that the District 81-0010 – Gordon Rushville General Fund bills in the amount of $ 1,098,766.00, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn ABSTAIN, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0. CK #1276.

It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Hebbert, that the District 81-0010 Depreciation fund bills in the amount of $23,501.15, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Gilchrist, that the District 81-0010 Lunch Fund bills in the amount of $ 1,609.41, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

It is moved by Johnson, seconded by Hebbert, that the District 81-0010 General Fund Transfers from the Investment fund in the amount of $ 827,000.00, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Gilchrist, that the District 81-0010 Depreciation Fund transfers from the Investment fund in the amount of $23,000.00, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

Financial reports were reviewed.

SURPLUS PROPERTY: Information Only.

1) Irwin School – Sold

2) Golden Rule School – Sold at Public Auction

POLICY UPDATES:

Policy No. 4150 – Personnel – Certificated Employees Evaluation

Regulation No. 4150 A – Certified – Evaluation Instrument

Policy No. 5204 – Students – Grading System

Policy No. 5003-Students-Assignment of Students: Grade Level and Transfer Students

Policy No. 5004 – Full and Part-time Enrollment

Policy No. 6800 – Internet Safety

Certified Evaluation Process (Letter)

Certified Evaluation Procedures (Letter)

It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Willnerd, to approve the second readings of policies 4150,5204,5003,5004 as (amended 8/12/13),6800 and waive the third readings as presented.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

LUNCH SERVICES FOR MERRIMAN CENTER: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Hebbert to allow Supt. Nelsen to enter into an agreement with Rose Chappell regarding the Merriman Lunch Program.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

OPTION ENROLLMENT: 1) Isaac Dryer – Gordon-Rushville to Hay Springs.

2) Shayla Ruggs – Gordon-Rushville to Hay Springs

3) Jaydlyn Riggs – Gordon-Rushville to Hay Springs

4) Krystyn Riggs – Gordon-Rushville to Hay Springs

5) Sage Teinsvold – Gordon-Rushville to Hay Springs

6) Quinn Tiensvold – Gordon-Rushville to Hay Springs

7) Abigail Donner – Merriman to Cody-Kilgore

TRANSFERS: 1) Elizabeth Birkbeck – Gordon Elementary to Rushville Elementary

The board notes receipt of option/transfer students as listed.

RESIGNATIONS: None at this time

CONTRACTS: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Johnson, to approve the contract of Jill Alcorn as After School Program Director for the District for the 2013-2014 contract term.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

EXECUTIVE SESSION: It is moved by Hebbert, seconded by Kruger, to move into executive session at 6:55 p.m. for personnel - evaluation

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

It is moved by Johnson, seconded by Willnerd, to return to regular session at 7:04 p.m.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

NEXT SCHEDULED MEETING: Regular Board Meeting – September 9, 2013 @ 6:00 p.m.

ADJOURNMENT: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Hebbert, to adjourn the District No. 81-0010 meeting at 7:06 p.m.

Roll Call: Kruger YES, Hinn YES, Gilchrist YES, Johnson YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd YES. Motion Carried 6-0.

Chuck Hinn

President

Karel Hebbert

Secretary

Published: August 28, 2013