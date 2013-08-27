Hay Springs City Council Minutes August 13, 2013

REGULAR MEETING

President Jim Varvel called the Regular Meeting of the Hay Springs City Council to order at 7:00p.m. Council persons Randy Turman, Jerry Matthews and Jim Varvel were present. Keith Kearns and Ron Housh were absent. City Attorney Jami Simmons was present. It was noted that the Open Meetings Act is posted.

Turman made motion, Varvel seconded to approve the minutes from the July 9, 2013 Regular Meeting. All voted aye, Motion carried.

Keith Kearns arrived at 7:01 p.m.

Matthews made motion, Kearns seconded to approve the agenda for August 13, 2013 Regular meeting. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Public Concerns: None.

Department reports were heard: George-Streets –Have been mowing; Cleaned streets; have been fixing streets; Painted lines on Main Street; Took care of one funeral; Helped with one curb stop. Aaron-Water/Parks/Pool- Shut off curb stop at old Jack and Jill; First water sample came back bad, the second one was good; Helped with street painting; Pool is operating well. Jim Varvel-Nursing Home: The Manor is doing well; Almost full. Jim Varvel-Finance Committee: Had a question about the Caselle bill from last month. Lesa called and was able to get Caselle to lower their service support amount. Jerry Matthews-SWANN – Operations are going well; will attend meeting next week. Randy Turman- Lister-Sage – Security cameras have been installed. Ron Housh-Mayor – No report.

OLD BUSINESS

Well Update: Meter head has been ordered; HOA will come take care of electrical; Aaron has been flushing the well. Jami gave the Council packets of legal information and advised that it be discussed in executive session. Jerry suggested the Council wait until the scheduled Executive Session later in the meeting as there are agenda items that can be addressed first for the community patrons that are here.

PADD Update: No Report.

Lister-Sage Loan/Money Market: Jim Varvel asked the accountant/auditor if the City could pay off the Lister-Sage loan. Jim Gardner advised the City can likely do this, but should wait until the new budget is in place.

Caselle: It was explained that Caselle is now billing monthly rather that quarterly. They also automatically placed us in the next tier of the support contract. However, Lesa asked them to lower the dollar amount to be comparable with the previous amount and they agreed.

Murphy Tractor: Max Miller presented a proposal to trade motor graders straight across. The new one will be three years newer and in much better shape. Aaron test-operated and inspected the machine: there is night-and-day difference; it has approximately 5,000-6,000 hours on it; it runs and operated smoothly; it will attach to our v-plow; it doesn’t smoke. Kearns made motion, Turman seconded to make the trade straight across. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Part-time Help: Tabled until next month.

NEW BUSINESS

Turman made motion, Matthews seconded to approve claims as presented. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Amandeline Ecoffey $25.42; Arnold Pool $1413.45; Assurant Employee Benefits $188.87; Bluff’s $958.01; Bomgaars $104.99; Carl or Allen Thorson $100.74; Caselle, Inc. $503.67; Chadron Home Center $21.56; Dakota Supply $395.28; Enviro Service $72.00; Great Plains Communications $333.77; Hay Springs Lumber $975.19; Hip Hop $105.00; Ideal Linen $27.41; J&L Grocery $34.56; Lawson $759.25; Levi’s $65.00; Marianne Hanks $37.78; MCI $59.86; Michael Todd $1393.34; Ne Public Health $1375.00; Nebraska Total Office $52.27; Norms Napa $232.80; NWCA $229.00; Northwest Pipe $595.35; Northwest Rural $413.72; NPPD $4728.01; One Call Concepts $7.40; PADD $441.80; Quality Lawn $360.00; Roberts Electric $57.48; Petty Cash $64.53; Sackers $488.84; Sandhills News $223.98; Security First $2633.41; Smith and King $325.00; SourceGas $1974.79; SWANN $6989.81; Utility Service Co. $676.83; Verizon $1.25; WestCo $88.46; Young’s Repair $479.50.

Kearns made motion, Turman seconded to approve the July Treasurer’s Report. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Turman made motion, Matthews seconded to approve a Special Designated Liquor License for the Legion Club Stag on October 26, 2013. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Kearns made motion, Turman seconded to approve a Special Designated Liquor License for Wild’s Bar & Grill at the Legion Hall on September 21, 2013 for the Binger/Yankton wedding. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Street Signs: Pete Vannetta requested permission to place a sign in the middle of Main Street like Pheasant Run has. The Council discussed the sign. It was noted that any signs in the street are not the City’s responsibility or liability. Pete then stated he feels all businesses should not be allowed to have signage in the middle of streets. He also stated the sign use by various people/organizations for bake sales/special events at the bank/school is different and should be allowed. Turman made motion, Matthews seconded to approve a sign of the same size, same height for Pete Vanetta/Bar J. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Nat’l and Community Service – Grant Opportunity: Tabled until next month.

Ordinance #13-03 to Amend #6-222: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HAY SPRINGS, NEBRASKA AMENDING ORDINANCE 6-222 REGARDING DRILLING OR INSTALLATION OF WELLS OR OTHER FACILITIES WITHIN DESIGNATED DISTANCE FROM MUNICIPAL WATER SOURCE PROHIBITED, AND AN EFFECTIVE DATE. BE IT ORDAINED BY THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL OF THE HAY SPRINGS, NEBRASKA: Section 1. That Chapter 6, Article 2, Section 222 of the Municipal Code of Hay Springs, Nebraska, be amended to read as follows: Section 6-222. DRILLING OR INSTALLATION OF WELLS OR OTHER FACILITIES WITHIN DESIGNATED DISTANCE FROM MUNICIPAL WATER SOURCES PROHIBITED. Under no circumstances shall the City Council approve any permit to drill or operate any of the below-described facilities within the indicated number of feet from the City water wells: Water well~1,000 feet; Sewage lagoon~1,000 feet; Land application of municipal/industrial waste material~1,000 feet; Feedlot or feedlot run-off~1,000 feet; Underground disposal system (septic system, cesspool, etc.)~500 feet; Corral~500 feet; Pit toilet/vault toilet~500 feet; Waste water holding tanks~500 feet; Sanitary land fill/dump~500 feet; Chemical or petroleum product storage~500 feet; Sewage treatment plant~500 feet; Sewage wet well~500 feet; Sanitary sewer connection~100 feet; Sanitary sewer manhole~100 feet; Sanitary sewer line~50 feet. Section 2. That any other ordinance of section passed and approved prior to the passage, approval, or posting of this ordinance and in conflict with its provisions, is hereby replaced. Section 3. This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force from and after its passage, approval and publication or posting, as required by law. PASSED AND APPROVED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED THIS 13TH DAY OF AUGUST, 2013. Turman made motion, Matthews seconded to waive the three required reading of the ordinance. All voted aye. Motion carried. Kearns made motion, Turman seconded to approve Ordinance #13-03. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Water Loss: Russ top with Nebraska Rural Water Association will be coming out to do a leak detection test. Aaron is also concerned about meter accuracy.

Budget Workshop: Jim Varvel volunteered to attend the budget workshop.

RV Park Revenues/Expenses: Kearns made motion, Turman seconded to leave prices as is except for adjusting the price list to reflect the seventh night as a free night stay. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Housing Availability: The school superintendent contacted Jim Varvel to express concern that teachers are having a difficult time finding housing. The Council discussed options for increasing available housing.

Turman made motion, Kearns seconded to enter into Executive Session at 7:58 p.m. to discuss legal matters and to protect reputations. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Kearns made motion, Turman seconded to exit Execution Session at 8:18 p.m. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Matthews made motion, Keith seconded to pay the Pay Estimate 7 to Layne Christensen. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Items for next meeting were discussed.

There being no further business, Turman made motion, Matthews seconded to adjourn at 8:21 p.m. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Jim Varvel

Council President

Lesa M. Parker

City Clerk

Published: August 28, 2013