Notice Of Application for Establishment of Bank Branch

Sandhills State Bank, Bassett, Nebraska, is applying to establish a bank branch to be located at 131 North Main Street, Hay Springs, Nebraska 69347. Any person wishing to comment on this application may file his or her comments in writing with the Regional Director of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation at its regional office located at 1100 Walnut Street, Suite 2100, Kansas City, Missouri 64106. Comments by interested parties must be received by the appropriate Regional Director not later than September 12, 2013. The non-confidential portions of the application are on file in the regional office and are available for public inspection during regular business hours. Photocopies of the non-confidential portion of the application file will be made available upon request.

Published: August 28, 2013