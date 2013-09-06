Commissioners Minutes August 19, 2013

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met in regular session at 9 A.M. In the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. Kling stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting Act a copy of which is posted on the North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Andersen made a motion to accept the agenda. Krotz seconded the motion. All voted aye. Andersen made a motion to approve the minutes of 8-12-2013 with corrections. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Claim Checks were signed. Salary Claims were audited and approved to be paid.

Budget consultant Harold “Pete” Peterson met with the board to discuss budgets. Also present were Clerk Sindy Coburn, Assessor Trudy Winter, Treasurer Peg Sones and Road Superintendent Tom Kuester and visitor Dale Chasek. The preliminary revenue and expenditure figures are encouraging but some additional review will be needed before a draft budget can be prepared for consideration at the formal budget hearing in September. The board will meet with some of the officials for further review.

Chasek visited with Kuester about some culverts that he had noticed that did not get cleaned out. Kuester reported that his crew is working on things and hopes to get to it later this week. Crews are working on road damage on Beaver Wall road following flooding last week.

The board approved 4 loads of pit run for Mike Jancik. He has to haul it.

Krotz made a motion to approve resolution #2013-18 authorizing property tax to the following subdivisions for 2013-2014 budget year. Agricultural Society $50,000 and Historical Society $6,530. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Andersen made a motion to exceed the budget authority for the year 2013-14 by 1%, from 2.5 to 3.5%. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Adjourn: 1 P.M.

Dan R. Kling

Chairman

Attest: Sindy L. Coburn

Clerk

Published: September 4, 2013