Public Comment Meeting Gordon Housing Authority, October 22, 2013
The Gordon Housing Authority will hold a Public Comment Meeting to Tuesday, October 22, 2013 at Noon in the Community Room located at 109 N Cornell in Gordon, NE to discuss the Admissions and Continued Occupancy Policy, the 2014 Agency Plan, the Capital Fund Plan, and the Annual Plan. These meetings are open to the public. For further information, please contact Nancy Bentley, Executive Director, at 308-282-0202. If accommodations are needed for the meeting, please contact Nancy Bentley by Noon October 18, 2013.
Published: September 4, 2013