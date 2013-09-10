Notice of Application to Establish a Branch Bank Sandhills State Bank

Notice is hereby given that Sandhills State Bank, Bassett, Nebraska, in accordance with the provisions of Neb. Rev. Stat. § 8-157 of the Nebraska Banking Act, filed an application with the Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance for approval to establish a branch facility to be located at 131 North Main Street, Hay Springs, Nebraska.

Objections to the application must be filed with the Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance, 1526 K Street, Suite 300, PO Box 95006, Lincoln, Nebraska, 68509, within fifteen days after the date of publication scheduled for September 11, 2013. If substantive objections to the application are filed, the application will be scheduled for hearing.

DEPARTMENT OF BANKING AND FINANCE

Lincoln, Nebraska

By: John Munn, Director

Published: September 11, 2013