Rushville City Council Minutes August 26, 2013

The meeting was called to order by Council President Steve Willnerd at 7:00 p.m. as per the Municipal Code of the City of Rushville, Sheridan County, NE. Notice of the meeting was given by publication in the Sheridan County Journal Star on August 21, 2013 as required by law and delivered to the Council in person. Present: Snyder,Willnerd, Janssen.

The following motions were duly made, seconded and passed.

1. To approve, accept and ratify the following items listed under the consent agenda: Council minutes of the July meeting, the July Treasurers Report.

2. Approved all of the following bills against the City of Rushville, and that warrants be drawn for same:

Employee Salaries $27,659.87; Great Plains Communications Inc 884.39; Armstrong Extinguisher Service 275.00; Northwest Community Action 229.00; Frontier 17.78; Northwest Rural Public Power Dist 935.25; Hawkins 133.10; Nebraska Public Power 12,169.23; Masek Golf 156.30; Hinns Rushville Auto 202.08; Wellnitz Construction 500.00; Peg Sones 40.00; Nebraska Department of Revenue 675.53; Source Gas 253.15; Hinn Hardware 1,116.57; Police Sinking Fund 500.00; R&R Products 383.40; League of Ne Municipalities 682.00; NE Library Commission 520.00; Ideal Market 289.24; Xerox 163.76; Demco 57.75; Pepsi Cola Bottling Co of Alliance 1,512.25; Amazon. Com 519.88; Westco 1,912.86; Sewer Loan DEQ 6,500.00; Sewer Maintenance DEQ 1,000.00; Nebraska Notary 24.99; Country 23.94; NE Public Health Environmental 33.00; Sheridan County 7,048.25; Whiteclay Grocery 506.00; League of Nebraska Municipalities 423.00; Reams 204.81; Fyr-Tek 262.55; Copy Shoppe 239.52; Cash Wa Dist 631.87; Cemetery Equipment Sinking Fund 200.00; Blue Cross/Blue Shield 3,035.19; Companion Life 169.20; Cooking Light 24.00; USDA Water Loan 4,400.00; Rowena Gibbons 20.00; Smith & King 517.00; Verizon 101.70; Sandhills News 72.02; USDA Water Loan Reserve 580.00; ADT Security 41.27 ; Wex Bank 44.06; One Call Concepts 8.50; Municipal Chemical 500.00; Bro Dart 17.55; Haley Sones 40.00.

Councilwoman Lovell entered the meeting at 7:20 p.m.

Council discussed Ordinance #13-768 an ordinance requiring a deposit on water bill accounts for tenants. Council requested changing the ordinance to read that there will be a deposit required for all new water accounts, not just tenants. Ordinance #13-768 was tabled at this time.

RV Sewer dump was tabled at this time until more research can be completed.

PADD membership dues were tabled at this time. Kirk Beguin check with the County to see if they would be willing to help pay for some of the crushing if the City was to get a grant through PADD. The City would have to pay matching funds for the grant.

The City Boards will meet as follows: Ambulance Board September 10, 2013; Airport Board September 17, 2013; Library Board September 23, 2013; Park Board September 24, 2013; Cemetery Board September 24, 2013.

Chris Heiser

Mayor

Connie Roffers

City Clerk

