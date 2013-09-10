Notice Nebraska Board of Parole September 2013 Hearings

A total of 182 cases will be heard by the Board in September, 2013.  The following cases sentenced in Sheridan County will be seen by the Board of Parole.

8:30 a.m. September 26, 2013, Nebraska State Penitentiary, Lincoln, Nebraska: William Wounded Arrow, #41551 (2nd Degree Murder).

ESTHER L. CASMER, CHAIR

NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE

Published: September 11, 2013

