Notice Nebraska Board of Parole September 2013 Hearings
A total of 182 cases will be heard by the Board in September, 2013. The following cases sentenced in Sheridan County will be seen by the Board of Parole.
8:30 a.m. September 26, 2013, Nebraska State Penitentiary, Lincoln, Nebraska: William Wounded Arrow, #41551 (2nd Degree Murder).
ESTHER L. CASMER, CHAIR
NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE
Published: September 11, 2013